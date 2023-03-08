"It is 90% Messi and 10% mine" - Argentina star hails PSG's Lionel Messi for incredible assist against Croatia in 2022 World Cup semi-final

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi rolled back the years when he left Josko Gvardiol helpless to provide a stunning assist in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Julian Alvarez was the beneficiary of that assist as Argentina defeated Croatia in the semi-final of the mega event. Messi himself scored a goal, apart from providing this assist. Alvarez scored twice in the game.

Speaking about his first goal, Alvarez recently told TyC Sport:

"I grabbed it behind the middle. I started running with the ball and I saw that Rodri (De Paul), Nahuel (Molina) crossed, but at the moment I was carrying the ball, I didn't see a clear pass. I continued straight. I was staying, I collided and inside. Let it stay that way, beautiful. It's worth one, whatever. When you grab it so far from the goal, you don't think it's going to be a goal. I kept going until it stayed there, with a little luck, and inside. Rodri and Nahuel passed, but the ball didn't. It was going so well, and I didn't see the clear pass ."

While Alvarez's opener had a touch of luck involved in it, he was set up impeccably by Lionel Messi for the second. Speaking about the second goal against Vatreni, Alvarez said:

"I just had to push her. The play she made was incredible. Once I got to the area, I just waited for the ball to come to me. He started here, there. You always trust your partner, but more being him having the ball there. It was like that, it was 90-10, we had to go hug him. He celebrates behind the goal and I go there too because the goal was his."

Messi scored seven goals during the tournament, including a brace in the final. He bagged three assists as well. The PSG ace was named the winner of the Golden Ball. Alvarez ended the competition with four goals to his name.

Lionel Messi is yet to extend his PSG contract

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his PSG contract. He is yet to pen a new extension with the Parisian club.

The Argentine legend has scored 18 goals and provided 16 assists in 29 matches this season. He has scored 29 goals and provided 31 assists in 63 games since joining the club.

Christophe Galtier's team will need Lionel Messi at his best as they look to overturn their 1-0 deficit against Bayern Munich. The second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match will be played on Wednesday night, at the Allianz Arena.

