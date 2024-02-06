"It is absolutely ridiculous" - Former Chelsea star slams Thiago Silva's wife for posts about Mauricio Pochettino

Former Chelsea star Chris Sutton recently slammed Thiago Silva's wife Isabella over her recent post about Mauricio Pochettino. The Brazilian defender's partner appeared to call for the sacking of the Blues manager following the loss to Wolves last time out and that didn't sit well with Sutton.

Pochettino's misery at Stamford Bridge continued as Chelsea fell to a 4-2 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday. A hat-trick from Matheus Cunha and an Axel Disasi own goal hurt the Blues badly, making Cole Palmer and Thiago Silva's efforts irrelevant.

Shortly after Cunha scored his third goal of the game, Isabella Silva posted a cryptic message on social media, indicating Pochettino's sacking.

"It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late [two blue heart emojis]," she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Expand Tweet

The post appeared to go well with many Chelsea fans. However, Chris Sutton wasn't impressed. Speaking to BBC Sport, the former Blues forward lashed out at the Brazilian, saying:

"It is absolutely ridiculous. It is something the club and Pochettino doesn't need. He has had a poor season. The team has had a poor season. It is not going to help the situation."

Following the weekend's result, Chelsea will now switch their focus to the FA Cup where they'll lock horns with Aston Villa in the fourth round. The match will take place at Villa Park on Wednesday.

How Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea have fared in recent weeks

It hasn't been the most favorable of runs for Chelsea in the last couple of weeks. In their last six games across all competitions, the Blues have only recorded two victories to their name - a 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League and a 6-1 victory versus Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup.

Within the same timeframe, Mauricio Pochettino's men suffered three defeats and registered one draw. That includes losses in their last two games against Liverpool and Wolves - both coming in the Premier League.

As it stands, the Blues are ranked 11th in the league table with 31 points from 23 games after recording nine wins, four draws and 10 defeats to their name.