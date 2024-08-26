"It was absolutely world-class!" - Gary Lineker rates Arsenal star's performance after 2-0 win over Aston Villa

Gary Lineker has lavished praise on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya for his display against Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday, August 24. The pundit hailed the Spanish shot-stopper for his excellent save during the match.

The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory in their second fixture of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign against Unai Emery's men. Leandro Trossard (67') and Thomas Partey (77') got on the scoresheet for the north Londoners as they secured all three points.

Before the two Arsenal stars scored in the second half, Raya produced an extraordinary save in the 54th minute. It was a diving save to keep Ollie Watkins' header out of his own net from point-blank range.

The Spain international's heroics helped his side maintain a clean sheet and earned Lineker's plaudits. The former Leicester City forward also pointed out Raya's sensational save in the opening weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers, stopping Jørgen Strand Larsen's header.

Lineker said (via TBR Football):

“You would have to say he looks one hell of a goalkeeper. He made a sensational save last week, which Joe Hart analysed brilliantly. He did the same (this weekend) – I know Ollie Watkins should have scored with the header after it bounced back off the bar, but how quick did he get up off the ground to make that save?! I mean, it was absolutely world-class!”

Raya has registered 43 appearances since his arrival at the Emirates last season, maintaining 22 clean sheets. He arrived from Brentford on loan last season and the move was made permanent this summer.

"It's unbelievable" - Mikel Arteta hails David Raya after Arsenal's win over Aston Villa

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reserved special praise for his goalkeeper after his heroic save against Aston Villa. The Spaniard admitted that he expected Watkins' header to find its way into the back of the net.

During his post-match press conference, Arteta said (per the club's official website):

"I thought it was a goal because I saw the reaction of the defensive line, which was none because the ball goes on the crossbar and we are all watching the ball and I went, no, please. And then I see the striker in that position and normally it’s a goal but David’s reaction. It's unbelievable."

Raya played a crucial role for Arsenal last season amidst a heated title challenge against Manchester City. He won the Golden Glove award, keeping 16 clean sheets in 32 Premier League starts. He also maintained four clean sheets in nine UEFA Champions League appearances last season.

