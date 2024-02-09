“It is absurd to think you could coach him” - Jose Mourinho makes huge admission about Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has lavished praise on Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi, admitting that one couldn't coach the Argentine icon.

The 36-year-old World Cup winner is widely regarded as one of the best to ever play the game, alongside his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi has scored an incredible 715 senior club career goals, with 672 of those strikes coming for his former side Barcelona.

He's also an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, which is the most times an individual has claimed the award. When asked who he wished to have worked with during his illustrious career, Mourinho replied (via Football Italia):

"For example, I never got to train Lionel Messi, but then nobody can train Messi. It is absurd to think you could coach him, because he was born with everything and already knows everything. He might teach you some things. All you could say is that you had the honour of having him in your squad."

Mourinho himself has enjoyed a decorated managerial career, having won the Premier League title thrice with Chelsea across two spells. He also laid hands on the UEFA Champions League title once each with FC Porto and Inter Milan.

Currently, the Portuguese coach is without a job after being sacked by AS Roma in January this year. Meanwhile, Messi and his Inter Miami team are preparing for the start of the new MLS season, which kicks off with a match against Real Salt Lake on February 21.

Hong Kong lawmaker slams Lionel Messi for absence in latest match

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi missed Inter Miami's 4-1 pre-season friendly victory against Hong Kong XI, reportedly due to a physical problem (February 4). However, the Argentine's absence hasn't gone down well with lawmaker Regina Ip.

"Hong Kong people hate Messi, Inter-Miami, and the black hand behind them for the deliberate and calculated snub. Messi should never be allowed to return to Hong Kong. His lies and hypocrisy are disgusting," she said (via GOAL).

It has been reported that Messi was contracted to play at least 45 minutes of this match. However, with the risk of injury being too grave, the former Paris Sanit-Germain star was given the day off.

Before returning to competitive action, the Herons will face Messi's boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, in a friendly on Thursday (February 15). Since moving to the MLS, the Barcelona legend has scored 11 goals and assisted five in 14 matches across competitions.