"It would allow him to pick the ball up and run" - Wayne Rooney explains PSG superstar Neymar's best position in Brazil team ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has shared his opinion on Brazil forward Neymar's best position ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Le Selecao will begin their campaign against Serbia on Thursday (November 24) in the group stage of the tournament. They will then face Switzerland on November 28 and Cameroon four days later.

Brazil will hope to win their sixth FIFA World Cup title, and a lot of responsibility will hinge on their talisman Neymar. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been a key figure in Le Selecao's dominant performances in recent games.

Ahead of the Qatar showpiece, former England international Rooney has opined that Neymar should play on the left side of the front three. He feels the PSG man could be more effective in that role and will be able to create chances for his side.

In an interview with the Times of India, Rooney said:

"He can play across the front third. To be honest, I would probably ask him to start on the left because it would allow him to pick the ball up and run, rather than play with his back to the goal. He can create great opportunities for others and for himself. For me, left wing is his best position."

The Brazilian ace is just two goals behind Pele's all-time goalscoring record of 77 goals for his nation. He will hope to break that record while helping Le Selecao win their sixth FIFA World Cup.

PSG manager Cristophe Galtier heaps praise on Neymar ahead of FIFA World Cup

Christophe Galtier, who was appointed PSG manager in the summer, has hailed the Brazilian forward's professionalism. In an interview with the Super Moscato Show, he said (via GOAL):

"Neymar arrived on July 4, fit, ready. I didn't speak to him right away. During the first ten days, I was very observant. Individual interviews were conducted in Japan. I told him that I was very happy to be his coach. This is the first thing."

He added:

"The Neymar that I met is a very great professional, who prepares for the sessions, who arrives very early, who does not miss a session."

As Rooney has suggested, the former Barcelona man has played in a front three for PSG this campaign, often on the left wing.

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition Neymar 2022:



Goals: 30

Assists: 18

Big chances missed: 15



Neymar 2021:



Goals: 17

Assists: 17

Big chances missed: 21 Neymar 2022:Goals: 30Assists: 18Big chances missed: 15 Neymar 2021: Goals: 17Assists: 17Big chances missed: 21 https://t.co/MqAOmSwkL1

He has registered 15 goals and 12 assists in 20 matches across all competitions for the French club.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes