“It has already cost them” – Jamie Carragher highlights problem with ‘panic buy’ Casemiro at Manchester United

Jamie Carragher has taken shots at Manchester United for spending £70 million on Casemiro last summer. He believes it was a short-sighted move and believes the 'panic buy' is already showing signs that he needs to be replaced.

The Liverpool legend went on to praise Arsenal and Chelsea for spending big on Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, respectively. He added that the two moves show that the clubs are thinking long-term and urged Manchester United to learn.

In his Telegraph column, Carragher noted that Casemiro was a panic buy because of Manchester United's failure to lure Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona last summer. He believes that the Brazilian will not be worth the £70 million while the likes of Rice and Caicedo will prove to be worth the £100M+ fee paid for them. He wrote:

"I never believed Casemiro would be value for money. Not because there is any doubt that he has been a world-class player. But because he is at a stage of his career when he cannot not fully repay United's massive fee."

Carragher continued:

"He was a panic buy when he joined a year ago, bought in the immediate aftermath of the failed pursuit of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona; an ageing, stellar name signed for big money and on a massive salary to appease increasingly disgruntled fans, despite the fact he will need replacing with a similarly massive outlay two years on. He is precisely the kind of signing United have been moving away from this summer as they look to the future."

He added:

"Real Madrid simply do not allow players of that ilk leave unless they feel they have had the best from them. Given Casemiro has four years left on a reported £300,000-a-week Old Trafford contract, United still have a massive financial commitment on their hands. It has already cost them the chance to buy a younger alternative."

Chelsea and Arsenal go big in midfield rebuild unlike Manchester United

Chelsea were keen on signing midfielders this summer and have gone big to get Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion. They paid a Premier League record fee for the Ecuadorian star after Liverpool's late swoop.

The Reds made a £111 million bid for the midfielder last week, which was £11 million over what Chelsea were looking to pay for the 21-year-old, as per David Ornstein. However, they decided to outbid Jurgen Klopp's side after Caicedo rejected Liverpool and insisted that he wanted to join the Blues.

Arsenal made the most of their budget this summer and signed Declan Rice from West Ham United for a reported £105 million. The Gunners faced some competition from Manchester City but managed to get the deal over the line.

Manchester United have signed Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer, but are still looking to raise funds before moving for Sofyan Amrabat, as per GOAL.