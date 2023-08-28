“It has already shown on the field” – Lionel Messi was ‘miserable’ at PSG despite playing with Mbappe and Neymar, says MLS icon

MLS icon Jimmy Conrad has stated that Lionel Messi is back enjoying football again.

The former Sporting Kansas City player believes that the Argentine's time at PSG was miserable despite having the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar by his side.

Messi has made a stunning start to his career at Inter Miami and has helped them win the Leagues Cup. The 7-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 11 times in his nine matches for the MLS side so far.

Speaking on the 'In Soccer We Trust; podcast, Conrad claimed that Messi has a smile back on his face while on the pitch. He added that Messi's time at PSG was miserable:

"When I watch him play now, he looks like he's having a lot of fun and he's got a smile on his face. I can't tell you how important that is for a player to, especially at this point in his career, when he's gone through so much, especially contrasting what happened in Paris with PSG where he looked like he was miserable."

He added:

"Yeah he was playing with Mbappe and Neymar and surrounded by some of the best players in the world but that doesn't necessarily guarantee happiness. Especially if he's going home and his family is miserable. [Now] they all just look like they're having the best time and that's awesome. It has already shown on the field."

Lionel Messi made his MLS debut last week. The Argentine could make his home debut in the league on Wednesday (August 30) when they face Nashville SC, the same side they defeated in the Leagues Cup final.

Lionel Messi admits he did not want to join PSG

Lionel Messi has admitted that he is happy to join Inter Miami and revealed that he decided to move to the MLS side as he wants to be here. He added that the move to PSG was not entirely his decision, as he never wanted to leave Barcelona.

Speaking to the media in a press conference earlier this month, the Argentine said:

"I chose to come here. I wanted to come here. And it's a decision we made with time. It wasn't something we decided one day to the next. We are where we want to be. It's a decision we made. That makes everything much easier and simpler."

"When I went to Paris, it wasn't something I wanted. I didn't want to leave Barcelona. In some ways, it was one day to the next. I had to adapt to somewhere completely different from where I lived all my life. But that's totally different from my experience here."

Lionel Messi played 75 matches for PSG during his two-year stay at the Ligue 1 side. He scored 32 goals and assisted 35 times and helped PSG win the league in both seasons.