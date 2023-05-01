"It also depends on his mentality" - Xavi provides interesting transfer update on 21-year-old attacker 

Barcelona manager Xavi recently provided an interesting update on Ez Abde's future at the club. The youngster is currently on loan at Osasuna and has been in good form this season. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in 29 games across competitions this campaign.

The 21-year-old previously made 12 appearances for the Blaugrana's senior team, scoring one goal. Many consider him a crucial part of the team for next season.

As Barca prepare to take on Osasuna in a La Liga clash on May 2, Xavi was asked about Abde's future at the club. He replied, saying (via Barca Universal):

“With Abde, we will decide at the end of the season. He has matured a lot, he has progressed in his career and it has been a very good loan. He has a lot of talent to succeed at Barça, he has the conditions to stay here but it also depends on his mentality.”

Given Barcelona's financial situation at the moment, the club might also look to generate profit by selling Abde. His current market value is around €8 million. However, a sale could generate significantly more than that.

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke highly of Pedri

Youngster Pedri has been one of Barcelona's most crucial players in recent seasons. The midfielder is once again pivotal to the team's success this term. He has scored seven goals in 33 matches this campaign.

Pedri's importance to the team cannot be overstated. Ahead of the clash against Osasuna, Xavi was quizzed about the 20-year-old midfielder.

The Barca coach lavished praise on Pedri, saying:

“The problem is that Pedri is a special and differential player. I wish we could have two or three ‘Pedris’. We have to improve collectively even if we can’t count on him or other important footballers like Dembele.”

Along with Gavi, Pedri is expected to be a mainstay in the Catalan club's midfield for the foreseeable future. Given his tender age, the Spaniard is only expected to get better with time.

