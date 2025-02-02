"It is also possible that he will change" - Milos Kerkez's national team manager says player might leave current club amid Liverpool interest

Liverpool target Milos Kerkez could leave Bournemouth, according to his national team manager Marco Rossi. The Hungary boss stated that several "top clubs" in England are following the 21-year-old defender.

The Reds have been seeking a new left-back, with Andrew Robertson getting older and needing a long-term replacement. They have reportedly set their sights on Milos Kerkez, who has impressed during his time with the Cherries. This season, the full-back has five goal contributions in 24 Premier League games.

Kerkez took part in Bournemouth's 2-0 defeat against Liverpool on Saturday (February 1), which would have given the Reds the opportunity to have a clearer look at him.

Hungary national team manager Marco Rossi spoke about the full-back, admitting that there was a possibility that he might switch clubs in the summer. The head coach said (via Liverpool.com):

"As for Milos, he is playing very well, nobody predicted that Bournemouth would be in this position in the league. The English top teams are following him closely, it is also possible that he will change, if not now, then at the end of the season."

"He is a very important player for us, we hope that he will succeed in developing in the national team, as he does in his club."

While the interest in Kerkez may continue to grow, the Reds will keep their focus on winning the Premier League title, as they sit on top of the table currently.

Arne Slot speaks about Liverpool target Milos Kerkez

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has given his view on the Reds' interest in Milos Kerkez. He was directly asked about the 21-year-old during his post-match press conference after the win over Bournemouth, but he refused to be drawn into the conversation.

The head coach said (via Liverpool.com):

"I don't think I have to talk about players that we are interested in, let alone a player from Bournemouth. He is over here and he is having a great season as many, many other players are having here as well."

"That shows you how good of a manager you have over here and what a great sporting director you had over here (Richard Hughes) and maybe still have now, I don't know who it is."

Richard Hughes now works as the sporting director at Anfield, where he is in the process of getting contract extensions for three important players. Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah are all out of contracts in the summer, giving the sporting director much to do in his new role.

