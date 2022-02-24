"It cannot always be the coach" - Thierry Henry suggests Manchester United players have to take accountability for recent failures 

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has slammed Manchester United players for their recent failures.

Since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, United have failed to win the Premier League. They have had David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now Ralf Rangnick in this period.

Under Rangnick, there has been barely any improvement in their fortunes. Moreover, there have been reports of unrest in the dressing room between players and manager as well.

Henry, speaking to CBS, stressed that Manchester United players need to take responsibility for their poor performances. He added that they cannot keep putting the mantle on the manager all the time.

Thierry Henry and "You had a teacher like Louis van Gaal. ... They called Mourinho 'Dictator'. ... Solskjaer was more of a dad, nice guy. When is it going to be the players?"Thierry Henry and @Carra23 talk about the issues at Manchester United. "You had a teacher like Louis van Gaal. ... They called Mourinho 'Dictator'. ... Solskjaer was more of a dad, nice guy. When is it going to be the players?"Thierry Henry and @Carra23 talk about the issues at Manchester United. 👀 https://t.co/V11sNMwQWO

Henry said in this regard:

"I don't like usually to have a go at players, but you had a teacher like Louis van Gaal, who is successful. They called Mourinho 'Dictator' because he was too much into this, too much into that. He was too direct with the players. They players didn't like it. Suddenly you have a friend. They like Solskjaer because he was more of a dad, a nice guy."

The Frenchman added:

"When is it going to be the players? When is it going to be about the players? They have to deliver. I'm not a Man United fan, but when you play for Man United, you have to deliver regardless of who the coach is. It cannot always be the coach. I'm sorry those guys need to perform and start to understand where they are."

Manchester United draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League

Manchester United drew 1-1 against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League on Wednesday. Joao Felix gave Atletico an early lead at the Wanda Metropolitano before Anthony Elanga equalised late on for the Red Devils.

#MUFC | #UCL Elanga's fine finish means we're level going into the second leg at Old Trafford Elanga's fine finish means we're level going into the second leg at Old Trafford 💪#MUFC | #UCL

United's performance, again, was far from satisfactory on the night. They were very poor in the first half, and would feel extremely lucky to come out with a draw. Atletico hit the woodwork, and created many chances, but couldn't convert them.

The tie will conclude at Old Trafford on March 15. Up next, United take on Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

