"It is always nice" - Chelsea striker Aubameyang names star he loves starting alongside with at club 

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has praised teammate Mason Mount and said that he loves playing alongside the Englishman.

Aubameyang joined the Blues from Barcelona in the summer. He has played six games for the club across competitions and has scored thrice in his last three appearances.

The Gabonese striker recently scored in the west London side's 2-0 win over AC Milan at the San Siro in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 11). Mount set up Aubameyang for the game's second goal.

After the game, Aubameyang praised his teammate, saying (via Chelseafc.com):

"It is always nice to play with players like Mason. I think we have a great team. I am happy to be here."

Mount hasn't had the greatest of starts to the campaign but has provided four assists in his last two games across competitions.

He also earned the penalty for the Blues against Milan, which Jorginho converted. The Englishman broke forward and was fouled in the box by Fikayo Tomori, who was sent off.

Mount has now provided five assists in 12 games across competitions for the Blues this season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have turned their fortunes around in the UEFA Champions League group, recording consecutive impressive wins over Milan. The Blues were bottom of their group after one loss and one draw after two games but lead the standings now with seven points.

The Blues will next play Red Bull Salzburg away on October 25.

Graham Potter on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Chelsea's win over AC Milan

After the win over Milan, manager Graham Potter siad that Aubameyang has improved the team following his arrival in summer. He added that the former Arsenal captain is still working on his fitness, though, saying (via Football.London):

“We’ve not done anything special, it’s all down to him (Aubameyang). He has been building his fitness up. We spoke before that he came from a difficult summer, so it’s been a case of building up his match minutes up, and the more he gets the stronger he gets, and the more we understand him the more he understands us."

Potter added:

"Everyone knows his quality, and it’s great for him. He looks like he is enjoying his football, and scoring goals is important.”

Chelsea will next face Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday (October 16).

