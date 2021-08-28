"It is always something beautiful": Antoine Griezmann proud of reaching 100-game milestone with Barcelona

Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann recently made his 100th appearance in the Blaugrana jersey. The Frenchman has reacted proudly to reaching the milestone, revealing that he hopes to make it 200 in the future.

"It is always something beautiful. I am very happy and proud to have arrived at this number. Let's hope I can make it to the 200 and make history with this club. I give everything in and outside the pitch. I try to help my teammates in attack and defense and enjoy," Antoine Griezmann remarked.

"I believe that in all games. For me it is a dream to be a professional player. I enjoy football and the ball and I will stay with every game, goal and assist. The work for me is the most important and I like to share the locker room with these teammates.

"I always try to be always available for the coach and teammates. It is true that there are a lot of games in two years, but I enjoy them a lot," the Barcelona attacker added.

Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid on a big-money transfer worth €120 million in the summer of 2019. He made his 100th appearance for the Catalan giants in the 4-2 triumph over Real Sociedad recently.

His 100 games in the Blaugrana shirt are broken down into 72 in La Liga, 16 in the Champions League, nine in the Copa Del Rey and three in the Spanish Super Cup. So far, he's recorded 35 goals and 17 assists to his name across all competitions.

Antoine Griezmann has spent two years at Barcelona so far

It's time for Antoine Griezmann to step up at Barcelona

Ever since making his mega switch to the Camp Nou two years ago, it is safe to conclude that Antoine Griezmann hasn't really found his feet. Although the attacker has shown glimpses of his brilliance on a number of occasions, he's nowhere near the level he exhibited during his days at Atletico Madrid.

With the departure of Lionel Messi this summer, more responsibilities have fallen on the shoulders of the Frenchman to become the difference maker for the team. He's made two appearances so far this season, with no goals or assists to his name.

