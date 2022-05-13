“It would be an amazing thing” – Chelsea star Thiago Silva opens up on ‘dream’ ahead of FA Cup final against Liverpool

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva claims it would be a 'dream come true' for him to win a trophy at Wembley Stadium ahead of this weekend's FA Cup final against Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel's men are looking to avenge their League Cup defeat at the home of football to the Reds earlier in the campaign. They will also want to make up for last season's heartbreak in the cup final against Leicester.

The Blues are aiming to win their ninth FA Cup but a loss would mean four defeats in six seasons during the showpiece event.

Despite being a key part of the side that won the Champions League and Club World Cup during his time at Chelsea, Silva admits winning a trophy at Wembley is something he wants on his resume.

Speaking to the Telegraph, as per Football.London, the 37-year-old said ahead of the Liverpool clash:

"I don't care about their other titles. We lost, of course, the (League Cup) final. We gave everything in that final as you know, it was a big match that went until the very last penalty."

The veteran defender added:

"Of course, we were unlucky and lost it. We want to turn things around. It will not give us the Carabao Cup title back, but we are here and were here last season in the FA Cup final and that means an unbelievable lot to us."

The Brazilian international also said:

"Wembley is known around the world for being the home of the English football team - it has a status like the Stade de France and the Maracana. It's a privilege to play in these stadiums and, obviously, it would be an amazing thing to win there.

"I've lost finals there against Leicester and Liverpool, and those are not great memories. To return to Wembley and win a trophy would be another dream come true."

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Thiago Silva confirms he aims to play until he is 40, and wants to finish his career in Brazil. Thiago Silva confirms he aims to play until he is 40, and wants to finish his career in Brazil.

Thiago Silva claims Chelsea are desperate to beat Liverpool in the FA Cup final

Following a turbulent season for the Blues, Silva has claimed that he and his teammates are determined to give fans something to cheer about in the final. He stated:

"For us, it means a lot, the FA Cup final. It's an incredibly important competition for us as players, we know what it means with its status here in England and, of course, we lost last year. So it's a competition we would absolutely love to win."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar