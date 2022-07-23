"It is annoying" – Premier League star breaks silence amid Chelsea and Manchester United rumours

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has shared his frustration with the constant speculation about his future amidst Chelsea and Manchester United interest. He admitted that these things cannot be controlled but can be annoying.

The 23-year-old has evolved into a key player for West Ham since graduating from the academy. He has played 192 games for the Hammers, registering nine goals and as many assists.

Rice has garnered interest from some of the top clubs in the Premier League. As per Express, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the England international.

West Ham manager David Moyes has claimed that a potential suitor will have to pay more than £100 million to sign Rice this summer. However, the Englishman is committed to the Hammers for the upcoming season. He told Sky Sports:

"Everyone knows my relationship with the players here, with the manager. I've never once complained. Every time I've put on the shirt, it's to go out there and give 100 per cent. Whatever happens off the pitch takes care of itself; I can't control that. What I can control is going out there and trying to be the best player every time I put on the shirt."

Regarding his reported price tag of £150 million, Rice said:

"It is annoying, obviously, because of the numbers that get attached to your name," Rice added. "Obviously, you can't control that at all. This stuff, sometimes you read, and you see which, obviously, you don't want to hear because it's not really true in a way."

He added:

"But I can't really control all of that. All I can do is go on the pitch and play football and be happy. For the last couple of seasons, that's what I've done, and that's the faith the manager's put in me. So all that speculation stuff, that's what comes with playing good, I suppose."

The Blues and United may have to wait at least till next season to land the English midfielder.

Chelsea and Manchester United's summer transfer business so far

Both clubs have had a decent summer transfer window so far but will hope to add more players before the new season begins.

Manchester United saw Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira leave the club. Dean Henderson, meanwhile, joined Nottingham Forest on loan.

In terms of incomings, the Red Devils have signed three players. They include left-back Tyrell Malacia, midfielder Christian Eriksen and defender Lisandro Martinez.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have seen Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Romelu Lukaku leave. They have signed winger Raheem Sterling and defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

