"It is not the answer" - Pundit not happy with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp getting a 'piddly-pop' fine

Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has shared his discontent with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp getting a 'piddly-pop' fine. The Reds boss has been hit with a £30,000 fine following his red card in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Klopp was sent off for screaming at the match officials after his side were denied a free-kick in the latter stages of the Anfield clash earlier this month. Mohamed Salah was hauled to the ground by Bernardo Silva but referee Anthony Taylor did not blow his whistle for a foul.

Klopp being handed a fine means he will be in the dugout for Liverpool's home game against Leeds United on Saturday. Simon Jordan has mocked the FA for their decision to hand the Liverpool manager a 'piddly-pop fine', something that hardly has any effect on the German.

The former owner of Crystal Palace has also urged managers to be more accountable for their actions and words.

Jordan has also claimed that managers get away despite saying anything they want and that should not happen. He told talkSPORT, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"No one gets a pass for making mistakes and there should be accountability. They shouldn't just sail off into the sunset after making mistakes, the referees and the officials.

"But a narrative, this rhetoric is being built up by managers that they can say what they want, when they want, they get a slap on the wrist, they get sent to the stands for five minutes whilst still picking the team, whilst still probably communicating with their number twos and their assistant managers.

"They then get some piddly-pop fine, which is probably ten per cent or five per cent of their weekly take-home pay. It is not the answer."

This is the first time Jurgen Klopp has been sent off since taking charge at Liverpool back in 2015.

Liverpool's stance on Arthur Melo's loan deal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that midfielder Arthur Melo has suffered an injury but the Reds will not cut short his loan deal in January.

Klopp has insisted that despite Arthur suffering a serious injury, they have no plans to end the loan spell prematurely in January.

Klopp told his pre-Leeds United match press conference, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"A serious injury. He's here. It's a long-term injury and when he's back, we'll think about it again. But at the moment, it's too far away. No [we won't cut the loan in January]."

The Brazilian made his deadline day loan move to Anfield but has not been able to make much of an impression at the club.

He has made just one appearance for the club since his arrival, a 13-minute cameo off the bench in a 4-1 loss to Napoli.

