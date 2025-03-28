"It would appear there is still work to do" - Journalist provides update on Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah's contract renewals at Liverpool

According to David Ornstein, Liverpool are optimistic that Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will renew their respective contracts at the club.

Van Dijk and Salah are two of the three first-team players at Anfield whose contracts will run out at the end of this season. The former has remained cagey about his long-term future, while the latter has been linked with a move to the Middle East.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold now on the verge of joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, speculations are rife about Salah and Van Dijk leaving the club after their existing contracts expire.

Renowned journalist David Ornstein has now provided an update regarding the contract situation of Van Dijk and Salah at the Merseyside club. Ornstein said in a Q&A on The Athletic:

‘‘Liverpool are optimistic both will renew their contracts & that it is just a matter of time. Until it is done, we can't say for certain and it would appear there is still work to do... there has been nothing so far to suggest Liverpool's confidence has changed on these two.’’

Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have been an integral part of the Reds' success in the past couple of years. The former joined the club from Southampton in 2018, while the latter joined from AS Roma in 2017.

The duo are enjoying a stunning season at Anfield so far. With Van Dijk at the heart of the defense, they have conceded 27 goals in the Premier League this term, making them the second-best team in the league defensively so far. Salah, on the other hand, is leading the goalscoring and assists charts in the league.

Major update on Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool provided

Amid the speculations surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah at Anfield, Egyptian news outlet Masrawy has reported that the Reds have entered advanced negotiations with the player’s agent, Rami Abbas.

A source told Masrawy (via GOAL):

"Liverpool's management has opened negotiations with Rami Abbas, Mohamed Salah's agent, to renew the Egyptian star's contract for the time being. Negotiations between Liverpool and Rami Abbas, Salah's agent, are much more advanced this time than ever before, and the offer presented is higher than any offer made to the player before. Alexander-Arnold’s imminent departure from Anfield will be a major factor in Salah’s contract renewal, following the reduction of the club’s high salaries, allowing the Egyptian star to be given what he desires in his new contract with the Reds."

When Salah was asked about a contract extension late last year, the forward said he is still far away from deciding on his future at Anfield.

