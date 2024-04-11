"It was there to be attacked" - Rio Ferdinand says 25-year-old committed a crime in PSG vs Barcelona clash 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has lambasted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for his role in Barcelona's third goal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, April 10.

Azulgrana earned a 3-2 win at the Parc des Princes, with Raphinha starring with a brace (37', 62'). Ousmane Dembele (48') and Vitinha (50') scored in quick succession to put the Parisians ahead at one point.

Barca, though, mounted an impressive comeback, which was completed by Christensen's 77th-minute headed goal. The Denmark international nodded home an Ilkay Gundogan corner.

Ferdinand, however, expressed disappointment for Donnarumma's lack of pro-activity in the situation. The Manchester United legend said on TNT Sports (via Daily Express):

"Let's highlight the goalkeeper (Donnarumma) here when Christensen gets the winner. The goalkeeper in the first half, makes two mistakes from crosses."

Ferdinand added:

"I think in his head, he's saying, 'I'm going to stay on my line no matter what now, and let the respnsibility fall on the defenders no matter what.' That's in his six-yard box, he's 6' 7". That's a crime, almost, not coming out into your six-yard box and not claiming it.

“There wasn’t a ball that was too high or too… it was there to be attacked. The impact of the first-half mistakes lead to that. This is a player at the top of the game that is having to adjust his approach to a certain set piece because of performance.”

Ferdinand further explained that Donnarumma's unconvincing performance made the Italian reconsider his stance on certain situations. That led to his reluctance to attack the ball, which Barcelona capitalized on to hurt PSG.

Daniel Riolo doesn't think PSG can overturn the deficit against Barcelona

Barcelona, courtesy of their 3-2 win at the Parc des Princes, are currently in the driving seat of the quarter-final tie. PSG, meanwhile, will have to stun Azulgrana in their home to advance to the semi-finals.

Pundit Daniel Riolo doesn't think Luis Enrique's side can do that and pointed out the Parisians' lacklustre performances this term to support his stance. He said (via Le10Sport):

"What PSG couldn't do against Milan, Newcastle, or Real Sociedad, how do you want them to do it in Barcelona? I've been hearing for a month that we're better than Barca in all positions."

The two teams collide in the second leg on April 16. To Enrique's advantage, his team don't have any domestic game before the second leg. Barca, on the other hand, play Cadiz in a La Liga away clash on April 13.

Despite the added rest, the Ligue 1 giants need to turn up their performance a notch and get Kylian Mbappe more involved if they are to secure a place in the last four of the Champions League.

