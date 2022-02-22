"It could be a basketball match" - Don Hutchinson explains why it will be impossible to predict Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid (Exclusive)

Don Hutchinson has dubbed the Champions League Round Of 16 clash between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid as impossible to call and could have the craziest scoreline. He also said it could be similar to a basketball match.

United will travel to Spain on Wednesday to take on Diego Simeone's men at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg of their Champions League tie.

While the clash is one of the biggest matches this week, both teams have struggled for consistency this season. Both Manchester United and Atletico have suffered significant losses in some of this campaign's high-profile matches.

While the Red Devils have been humbled by Liverpool and Manchester City at home this season, Atletico recently slipped to a 4-2 away loss to Barcelona.

Hutchinson weighed in on the Round Of 16 clash during a media call. The football pundit said that it would be impossible to pick a winner in the Manchester United vs Atletico tie out of all the games happening during the mid-week.

The former Liverpool player said that both teams are searching for form. Hutchinson believed that Simeone's side had gone away from their dogged mentality.

He also said Manchester United seems like they're all over the place.

"Out of all the games, this is the most unpredictable one to call. I think it's becausee these are two teams who are not in great form and searching for form."

"Atletico Madrid seems to have gone away from that sort of dogged, ‘us against the world’ mentality and Simeone’s tried to bring in the likes of Griezmann, Joao Felix, Rodrigo de Paul, Thomas Lemar etc. He’s tried to make them a little bit more easier on the eye and they play better football. They just don’t win any games."

"And I think from Man United’s point of view, they seem all over the place. They have got no direction. Who’s going to be the new manager in the summer, we don’t know. Rangnick’s come in and had a short period of time."

"In terms of how the game’s going to go, it’s impossible to call because it feels like it could be a basketball match. So it feels like out of all the games in the Champions League, this could be the craziest scoreline," said Hutchinson.

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid head into the Champions League campaign on the back of big wins

While both teams may have had indifferent seasons, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid head into the Champions League tie on the back of big wins.

Rangnick's men registered a 4-2 win over Leeds United in the Premier League thanks to goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and Anthony Elanga. They also have Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho hitting top form.

Simeone and his team saw off Osasuna in the La Liga over the weekend with a scoreline of 3-0.

With both teams looking to get their seasons back on track, the clash in Madrid is guaranteed to offer fans a grand spectacle.

