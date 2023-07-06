"It became clear that I wasn't in Chelsea's plans" - Mason Mount takes dig at former club after completing Manchester United transfer 

Mason Mount has lifted the lid on his move to Manchester United from Chelsea by claiming his former club didn't place him in their plans for the future.

Mount has joined the Red Devils in a £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons deal. His departure from Stamford Bridge has surprised many given that he started his youth career at the club's Cobham-based academy.

The 24-year-old has now hinted that he felt mistreated by Chelsea in the latter stages of his spell with the club. He told MUTV:

"Several months ago, it became clear that I wasn't in Chelsea's plans moving forward. Once I knew that United were involved, my decision was made up."

Mason Mount had a year remaining on his contract with the Blues heading into the summer transfer window. CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claims that the England international didn't have a fresh extension offer to consider post-season.

There was progress made over a potential renewal last year but those talks fell through following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was reportedly only offered a one-year extension and Chelsea argue that this was to protect his value.

The two parties have different cases to argue as to why the Blues' academy graduate has departed unceremoniously. However, Mount is now looking forward and is excited to start pre-season with Manchester United:

"A massive club, huge iconic players have played here, and I wanted to be a part of that from the beginning. Getting in early and ready for pre-season to start was a main objective of mine as well."

Mason Mount has statistically been Chelsea's best player since making his debut in 2019. He sits atop the west Londoners' rankings for most chances created (227), most goals (27), most assists (22), and most appearances (129).

Manchester United sealed a deal for the English midfielder and he joins Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. The Dutch tactician has even handed Mount the Red Devils' famous No.7 shirt to indicate how valued he will be under his tutelage.

Simon Jordan slams Chelsea fans' response to Mason Mount's Manchester United move

Mason Mount's move to Manchester United has drawn backlash.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has hit out at Chelsea fans for their reaction to Mason Mount's departure. Several of the Stamford Bridge faithful have been scathing in their assessment of the manner of the midfielder's exit.

However, Jordan reckons Mount has fulfilled the requirements of his contract and both parties have split due to it running its course. He thinks any resentment towards the player is unnecessary, telling talkSPORT:

"The bottom line is it's a stupid, immature, unnecessary reaction from fans! The player has signed a contract and that contract has run its course and he's done a job and they've done their job by him. That's the end of the relationship and that's the end of the loyalty perspective. Characterizing loyalty in any other framework is just stupid sentimental nonsense."

Some Blues fans feel Mount had a responsibility to show his loyalty to the club regarding a renewal. His decision to move to their Premier League rivals Manchester United has not gone down too well.

