"It would become a mess" – Dimitar Berbatov does not want Manchester United to sign 32-year-old attacker in January

Ex-Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has urged the Red Devils to avoid signing Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann next year.

Earlier this month, Catalan news outlet El Nacional stated that Erik ten Hag's outfit are keen to trigger the Frenchman's affordable release clause in the region of £22 million. They are also aiming to triple the in-form forward's Atletico Madrid salary to convince him of a transfer.

Speaking to UK-based betting website Betfair, Berbatov shared his two cents on a potential Manchester United deal involving the 32-year-old in the upcoming winter window. He said (h/t Football365):

"If Manchester United choose to go and buy someone in the January transfer market, I'm curious to see who that's going to be. Griezmann has been linked in January, but if he comes, then what happens if [Rasmus] Hojlund and Griezmann are fit?"

Stating that the player's arrival would complicate things, Berbatov said:

"Griezmann needs to play because he's Griezmann, so is Hojlund not playing then? If Hojlund doesn't play, then it's like, why did you buy him? It would become a mess. I don't think that transfer will happen."

Griezmann, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2026, has rejuvenated himself in his second spell at Atletico Madrid. He has scored 12 goals and laid out one assist in 16 games this campaign.

Prior to rejoining Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal worth up to £22 million from Barcelona in the summer, Griezmann shone in front of goal in the 2022-23 season. He registered 16 goals and 19 assists in 48 appearances for Diego Simeone's side during his fruitful loan stint.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund has cemented himself as the Red Devils' first-choice number nine since arriving in a potential £72 million deal from Atalanta earlier this August. He has scored five goals in 1033 minutes of action, across 15 outings for Manchester United so far.

Manchester United keen to rope in Brazilian star with a whopping £87 million exit clause

According to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes, Manchester United have identified Atletico Madrid forward Samuel Lino as a January transfer target. However, the La Liga giants are unwilling to part ways with the 23-year-old Brazilian, who has a £87 million release clause.

Lino, who has a deal until June 2027 at the Metropolitano Stadium, has popped up as a crucial squad member for Atletico this season. He has contributed three goals and four assists in 11 outings so far.

A right-footed wide operator adept at occasionally operating at left-back, Lino rose to recognition during his loan stint at Valencia last campaign. He netted eight goals in 41 matches for the La Liga outfit.