"It was the best decision of my career" - Willian reveals 2 Premier League clubs wanted him before Chelsea transfer 

Fulham winger Willian has revealed that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign him before he joined Chelsea in 2013.

The Brazilian arrived at Stamford Bridge from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala for £31.95 million and became a hit in west London.

He made 339 appearances for the Blues, finding the net on 63 while contributing 62 assists.

Willian won the Premier League twice, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his seven years at Stamford Bridge.

However, Willian may have joined the Blues' Premier League rivals Liverpool or Tottenham.

The Brazilian winger told The Athletic:

“I was in London for two weeks, waiting, waiting for Tottenham to decide. Because they were in a situation where Gareth Bale was in the process of leaving them to join Real Madrid."

He continued,

“Liverpool were also interested. I wasn’t sure about Chelsea. They’d shown interest but it wasn’t so firm at first."

Willian then recalled the day that the Stamford Bridge side made their interest concrete and beat Spurs to his signing:

“(They) came on the day I was going to sign the contract with Spurs. I was at Tottenham’s training ground to finalise the deal when the call came. My agent said to me; ‘Chelsea just called me and they want you’."

He added:

“I said; ‘OK, I want to go there!’. Then I left the training ground and went back to the hotel. It was a difficult situation because I’d agreed more or less to join Spurs. But in my mind was only Chelsea."

“Once the deal between Anzhi and Chelsea was agreed, I only wanted to go there. It was the best decision of my career.”

Former Chelsea winger Willian now out to impress at Fulham

Willian is back in London with the Cottagers

Willian joined Fulham from Brazilian side Corinthians on a free transfer and is keen to help the Cottagers establish themselves in the Premier League.

He told FFCtv (via the club's official website):

"I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to be back in the Premier League."

He continued,

“Fulham is a special club, a club that wants to improve, that wants to fight for something bigger, so I’m here to help, and I cant wait to get started.”

Marco Silva's side have made an impressive start to the season in which they currently sit sixth in the league above Willian's former west London side.

He has made two appearances thus far and has already registered an assist.

