"It was the best decision" - French midfielder confirms he snubbed a move to Manchester United last summer

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has confirmed that he snubbed a potential move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

Rabiot, 27, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Bianconeri in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered five goals and two assists in 16 games for Juventus so far.

Earlier this summer, the France international popped up on the radar of the Red Devils as a surprise transfer target. Despite the two clubs reaching a €17 million agreement for him in mid-August, the potential deal fell through due to differences over wages.

During an interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Football Italia), Rabiot was asked about transfer links involving him. He replied:

"It's true, there were contacts with Premier League clubs, but in the end, I was lucky to stay, perhaps it was the best decision. The Premier League is the most followed league, but I don't think about the future. I am focused on the World Cup. The club and I are in no hurry, there's serenity so we can consider all options."

Rabiot, whose current contract is set to expire next summer, has helped Juventus register six wins in their last six Serie A games. With his team in third place in the standings, he added:

"I am sure that from January we will have a fair chance to battle it out for the title also thanks to [Federico] Chiesa and [Paul] Pogba's returns. I've never had doubts we'd fight for the title. The start was not easy because of injuries, but we wanted to be back in the top three before the break to challenge Napoli in January."

A left-footed press-resistant midfielder, Rabiot is expected to start for Les Bleus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

Manchester United, on the other hand, roped in Casemiro from Real Madrid for €70 million after missing out on Rabiot in the summer. Since arriving, the Brazilian has scored one goal and laid out another in 18 matches across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Manchester United interested in signing €40 million-rated Serie A star

According to reputed journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United have expressed an interest in Denzel Dumfries, with Inter Milan prepared to entertain bids in the region of €40 million. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also chasing the right-back's signature.

Dumfries, 26, has been a pillar in the Nerazzurri's defense since arriving from PSV Eindhoven for £12 million last summer. Pulling the strings from the right flank, he has seven goals and ten assists in 65 games for Simone Inzaghi's side across all competitions.

Manchester United, however, are expected to splash the cash on a new first-choice right-back in the near future. While Diogo Dalot is in the final year of his deal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is believed to have reached the end of his disappointing stint at Old Trafford.

