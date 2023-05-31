"It was a betrayal" - Alexis Mac Allister's ex-girlfriend opens up on 'worst nightmare' after Liverpool target ditched her for best friend

Alexis Mac Allister's ex-girlfriend Camila Mayan has broken her silence on the Liverpool target ditching her for her close friend Ailen Cova.

Liverpool are working on a deal to sign Mac Allister after identifying him as their top midfield target. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that they could get a deal for the Brighton & Hove Albion star across the line for less than €70 million. A clarification regarding his future is expected by the end of next week.

The Liverpool target, meanwhile, attended Argentina teammate Lautaro Martinez's wedding on Monday (May 29). It was the first time the midfielder appeared in public with his girlfriend Ailen Cova.

Mac Allister, 24, was previously in a relationship with model-cum-influencer Camila Mayan. The pair was together as recently as December, when the Brighton star won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Mayan was in Qatar to support her beau and posted pictures with him after the final on December 18. However, Mac Allister broke up with her just six days after Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to lift the World Cup.

That is according to Argentinian journalist Marcela Taura, who claimed in February that the Brighton man left Mayan to pursue a relationship with their mutual friend, Cova.

"On December 24, he (Mac Allister) decided to leave her (Mayan)," Taura said on Argentinian television show Intrusos (via A24.com). "The reason for the break would have been the high profile of the girl. And why does it bother him that she has a high profile? Because there would be a third party and she would be the best friend of both."

Mayan opened up on Mac Allister's relationship with her friend Cova after the two were spotted together at Martinez's wedding. She admitted that she felt like she was stabbed in the back and labeled the whole saga a nightmare.

"It was a betrayal," Mayan said on Intrusos (h/t A24.com). "Everything that happened, I could have never imagined even in my worst nightmare. I would never have imagined so many negative things about such a close person (Cova)."

Mayan, though, revealed that she received messages of support from many people despite Mac Allister having a bigger following than her.

"There were a lot of nice messages, messages of support," Mayan added.

It is worth noting that some of Mayan's photos with the Liverpool target after the World Cup final are still on her Instagram account. The Argentina international's comments, in which he expresses his love for the model, have not been deleted.

How did Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister fare at the World Cup?

Alexis Mac Allister was an unused substitute in Argentina's 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener. He started in each of their following six games in Qatar. The Liverpool target bagged a goal and also provided the assist for Angel Di Maria's goal in the final against France.

Mac Allister's best performance for La Albiceleste perhaps came in their third group stage game against Poland. Apart from netting a goal, he had 66 touches and completed 50 passes with 96% accuracy. The midfielder also played three key passes and created one big chance.

The Brighton man won each of the four ground duels he competed in and only lost possession five times. Furthermore, he showed his defensive prowess, making three tackles. He was one of Argentina's best players that day.

