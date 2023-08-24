"It is better if it happens in the beginning" - Mauricio Pochettino comments on injuries as Chelsea have 9th player is ruled out

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino weighed in on the number of injured players in his squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Luton Town on Friday (August 25). The manager believes it to be best to suffer these setbacks at the start of the season rather than at the business end.

The west London outfit were forced into withdrawing Carney Chukwuemeka, who suffered a knee problem during the 3-1 defeat to West Ham last week. Mykhailo Mudryk is also said to be out for Chelsea's upcoming league fixture.

Addressing the issue, Pochettino said (via journalist Nizaar Kinsella):

"I think we have been unlucky with some injury but, yes, that's football. It is better if it happens in the beginning then we will get our players back fitter. It is true the injuries have been unlucky but I am positive and, for sure, we are going to compete well tomorrow."

Having lost key players in Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, and Wesley Fofana already, the injury list at Stamford Bridge continues to grow. Despite these problems, Pochettino believes his side will put on a show against Luton Town.

The Blues are yet to score their first victory of the new Premier League season. After playing out a 1-1 draw to Liverpool in their opening tie, Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat to 10-men West Ham.

"He is close" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino provides injury update on Armando Broja

Armando Broja (via Getty Images)

Pochettino believes Armando Broja is close to a return to his first-team squad. After suffering a long-term knee injury, it looks like the Albania international could be in action soon.

Nicolas Jackson is currently the sole option as far as a number nine in the team is concerned. The player has failed to find the back of the net in both of his Premier League outings thus far.

Providing an update on Broja, Pochettino said (via Football London):

"We need to wait also, he is close, but the last step is difficult after the injury he suffered. It is easy to say we need another offensive player. We have offensive players but they need to recover."

Broja missed 30 games in total across all competitions for Chelsea last season. Having scored just one goal during his stay at Stamford Bridge, the striker will certainly be looking for an opportunity to increase that number.