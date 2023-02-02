"It would be better for him" - Coach explains why £62 million star should have joined Arsenal instead of Chelsea

Former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Andreas Carrasco believes that Mykhailo Mudryk should have joined Arsenal instead of Chelsea.

The Ukrainian international made a memorable first impression when he came on as a second-half substitute in the Blues' goalless draw with Liverpool. His energy and skill demonstrated how dangerous he can be and caused problems for the Reds' experienced veteran James Milner.

While Arsenal were keen to sign Mudryk, Chelsea bid higher (£62 million) to acquire his services. However, Carrasco isn't too pleased with the 22-year-old moving to Chelsea, and he told UA Tribuna (via HITC):

“(Chelsea) is a club that has been changing recently. But it is good for Mudryk to be in a club that always expects maximum results. Now, he needs to go through a period of adaptation. And only time will tell if it was the right decision for him or not.”

B/R Football @brfootball OFFICIAL: Mykhailo Mudryk is a Chelsea player OFFICIAL: Mykhailo Mudryk is a Chelsea player ⚡ https://t.co/8kpUp8A4Y9

He suggested that the Gunners may have been a more fitting destination for Mudryk due to their attacking style of play under Mikel Arteta.

“Today, Arsenal, with their style of play, could be more suitable for Mudryk, who successfully uses dribbling and plays one-v-one. It would be better for him, in my opinion (to have joined Arsenal).

“(Mudryk is) talented, very fast. His strength is his ability to play one-v-one, using his speed and dribbling. He is not a typical Ukrainian player. Mudryk is arguably the most talented (Ukrainian) player at the moment. And he is very different from everyone.”

LDN @LDNFootbalI Chelsea bid the same fee as Arsenal, with different add-ons targets

Mudryk will be on £97k per week at Chelsea



Mudryk. Chose. Chelsea. Chelsea bid the same fee as Arsenal, with different add-ons targetsMudryk will be on £97k per week at ChelseaMudryk. Chose. Chelsea. ✅ Chelsea bid the same fee as Arsenal, with different add-ons targets✅ Mudryk will be on £97k per week at Chelsea Mudryk. Chose. Chelsea. https://t.co/tE7936hblC

Why Arsenal signed midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given his approval of the club's latest signing — midfielder Jorginho.

The Gunners secured the 31-year-old Italian midfielder's services in a £12 million deal. Speaking to the club's official website, Arteta said (via Daily Post):

“Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience. Jorginho has won in his career, but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here. We are so pleased to sign Jorginho and welcome him and his family to the club."

Poll : 0 votes