“It is better to play against him” - Mexico sensation Santiago Gimenez on rejecting chance to play for Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Mexico sensation Santiago Gimenez has explained why he decided against playing alongside one of the best footballers of all time, Lionel Messi.

The 22-year-old was born in Buenos Aires but moved to Mexico as a child. Although he could have pledged his allegiance to La Albiceleste, Gimenez is more than happy with his decision to represent El Tri.

The striker is one fire in the Eredivisie this season, where he's scored 18 goals and assisted four from 16 appearances for Feyenoord. He has also been capped 24 times for Mexico, bagging four goals.

Addressing his decision not to play with Messi, Gimenez told Argentine sports channel TyC Sports (via Goal):

"I don't lie, I love Messi, he is an animal, he is the best in history, but it is better to play against him. I love him, I think he is the best player in history, but I was not going to make the decision for Messi, I was going to make it with my heart... I am happy with the decision."

Not many would forego the chance to play beside an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has scored an incredible 715 club career goals and won the FIFA World Cup.

Nevertheless, the Mexican attacker has reportedly drawn the attention of top Premier League sides, including Arsenal and Chelsea. A move to the English top flight would earn him the chance to play with some of the biggest names in Europe and compete for top honors.

Argentina plan to retire Lionel Messi's No.10 shirt

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) has revealed its plans to retire Lionel Messi's No.10 shirt in honor of the 36-year-old attacker's contributions to the national team. In 2022, Messi helped Argentina win their first FIFA World Cup since 1986, bagging seven goals and three assists while securing the Golden Ball.

He's made 180 appearances for the South American nation, bagging 106 goals across competitions. President of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, said in a recent press conference (via The Statesman):

"When Lionel Messi retires from the national team, we will not allow anyone else to wear the number 10 after him. In his honor, the number 10 will be retired for life. It’s the bare minimum we can do for him.”

This would be Argentina's second attempt at retiring the No. 10 jersey. Their first in 2002 following Diego Maradona's contributions was rejected by FIFA. It is uncertain whether FIFA regulations will allow for the 2021 Copa America winner's shirt to be retired.