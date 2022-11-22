"It was a big mistake" - Roy Keane slams England and Wales for not wearing One Love armbands at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Roy Keane has slammed England captain Harry Kane and Wales captain Gareth Bale for not wearing their One Love captain armbands at the FIFA World Cup.

The two skippers had previously declared that they would wear the rainbow-colored band in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Gay rights have been a consistent talking point since the FIFA World Cup was awarded to Qatar, with homosexuality illegal in the Gulf state.

Harry Kane @HKane Will never take for granted what an honour it is to lead @England out at a World Cup. 🦁🦁🦁 Will never take for granted what an honour it is to lead @England out at a World Cup. 🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/cZO3TvrKuh

But according to The Telegraph, FIFA declared that sporting punishments would be issued, including an immediate yellow card for those wearing the armband. FIFA does not permit political statements or slogans during matches, but Keane feels not wearing the armband is a missed opportunity.

The Manchester United and Republic of Ireland legend told ITV (as per The Irish Examiner):

“I think the players could have done it for the first game and took the punishment, whatever that might be. That would have been a great statement. Do it for the first game. If you get your yellow card, what a message that would have been from Kane or Bale.

"Take your medicine and then the next game, you move on, you don’t wear it because obviously you don’t want to be getting suspended. I think it was a big mistake, Wales and England should have stuck to their guns and done it, whatever pressure from outside and their own associations. Have the belief, that’s what you believe, then go with it.”

World Cup Updates @wc22updates FIFA has banned Harry Kane from wearing the One Love armband.



There are concerns he could be booked as soon as the game kicks off if he goes ahead and wears it. 🏳️‍ FIFA has banned Harry Kane from wearing the One Love armband.There are concerns he could be booked as soon as the game kicks off if he goes ahead and wears it. 🏳️‍ 🚨 FIFA has banned Harry Kane from wearing the One Love armband. There are concerns he could be booked as soon as the game kicks off if he goes ahead and wears it. 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/E8NvnB1QjQ

England captain Harry Kane 'disappointed' not to wear One Love armband

The Three Lions won their opening clash 6-2 against a desperate Iran side on Monday (November 21), with Kane providing two assists. But after full-time, the Tottenham Hotspur striker was quizzed by reporters for not wearing the armband.

The current Golden Boot holder was visibly furious that he was banned from showing support for One Love. Kane instead wore an armband which read 'no discrimination', but he claims the decision wasn't left to him.

According to The Telegraph, the England skipper proclaimed:

“Yeah, I think we’re disappointed. I think I said yesterday we wanted to wear it, that decision was taken out of my hands today. I turned up to the stadium with the armband that I wore and I was told I had to wear that.

"Look, it’s out of our control as players. I’m sure the FA and FIFA will continue those discussions but most importantly today we focused on the game and got a great result.”

John Brewin @JohnBrewin_ If Harry Kane doesn't wear the armband, then what precisely will the English FA have done to raise awareness of the issues of a Qatari World Cup? It's beginning to look like nothing at all. And without Gareth Southgate's thoughtful answers to question, it would be even less. If Harry Kane doesn't wear the armband, then what precisely will the English FA have done to raise awareness of the issues of a Qatari World Cup? It's beginning to look like nothing at all. And without Gareth Southgate's thoughtful answers to question, it would be even less.

England will next face the USA on November 25, while Wales will play Iran on the same day.

Get USA vs Wales live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes