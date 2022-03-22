“It was a bit of jealously from me” – Gabby Agbonlahor apologises to Arsenal fans for his comments about Gunners after Aston Villa win

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has apologized to Arsenal fans for his comments on the players after their win over Villans.

The Gunners defeated Villa 1-0 in the Premier League on March 19. It was a crucial win for their aspirations of finishing in the top four in the league this season. Hence, the players were ecstatic after the win and celebrated with the away fans.

Arsenal @Arsenal A strong team performance

And a HUGE three points in the bag



Catch all the highlights right here A strong team performanceAnd a HUGE three points in the bagCatch all the highlights right here 💪 A strong team performance✅ And a HUGE three points in the bag📺 Catch all the highlights right here 👇 https://t.co/Z6H3pCrq3R

Speaking on talkSPORT (via GiveMeSport), Agbonlahor stated that the Gunners celebrated 'like they had won the Champions League' and 'overdid the celebrations'.

Laura Woods, a talkSPORT presenter who supports Arsenal responded to Agbonlahor's comments while defending the players. She spoke about the club's chances of getting into the Premier League's top four and celebrating wins in general. She said on talkSPORT:

“If you’re not allowed to celebrate your wins, however big or however small they are, what’s the point in going to football?"

Agbonlahor recently apologized to the Gunners' fans for his comments. He said on talkSPORT (via HITC):

“I think it was a bit of jealousy from me. So I take that comment back and apologize to Arsenal fans. Their celebrations were fine and I am sure Arsenal will get that top-four position.”

Arsenal's win over Aston Villa puts them in pole position for a top-four finish in the Premier League

The Gunners' win over a resurgent Aston Villa at Villa Park was crucial in the race for the top four. Mikel Arteta's men had lost their previous game against Liverpool in the Premier League. If they lost against Aston Villa, it could have hurt the Gunners' momentum as well.

They now sit fourth in the table, three points above fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Premier League @premierleague A huge Matchweek 30 for Arsenal, Spurs and Leeds! A huge Matchweek 30 for Arsenal, Spurs and Leeds! ⬆️ https://t.co/sS2iDe8KBe

While they are in a good position, the race for the top-four is still not over yet. The Gunners have arguably the toughest fixtures when compared to their top-four rivals. They are yet to play Chelsea, West Ham United, Manchester United and Tottenham in their remaining 10 games.

Mikel Arteta's side will hope to take as many points as they can from these games to secure Champions League football for the first time since 2017.

The Gunners are next in action in the Premier League on April 4 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar