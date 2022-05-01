“It was a bit noisy” – Chelsea star Jorginho reacts to fireworks let off outside hotel by Everton fans ahead of Premier League showdown

Jorginho confirmed that Chelsea players found the fireworks outside their team hotel a bit 'noisy'. The Everton fans did all in their hands to disrupt the sleep of their opponents.

Video footage of Everton fans letting fireworks off outside the hotel where Chelsea players were staying emerged last night. The Toffees fans wanted to ensure the Blues players were not getting rest hours before the crunch game at Goodison Park.

"Yes, was a bit noisy! I woke up like 'What's that noise?'. We were aware that could happen, we knew maybe it would. We just fell asleep again to be ready today."



Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, Jorginho confirmed that the players heard noise from the fireworks. However, he added that they expected it and went to sleep anyway. He said:

"Yes, it was a bit noisy...I woke up and was like 'what's going on here?' We knew that maybe it would happen. We just went asleep again to be ready today."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel comments on fireworks by Everton fans

Jorginho was not the only one from the Chelsea side to comment on the fireworks from Everton fans. Thomas Tuchel also spoke about the noise and echoed the midfielder's thoughts.

The German confirmed he woke up twice during the night because of the Toffees fans but went back to sleep immediately, and it did not make an impact on him.

"I woke up twice. I think this was their target so I turned on the other side after one minute and continued my sleep, so it was not a big impact."



He told Sky Sports:

"Little bit. Woke up twice. I think that was the target. But I turned on the other side after one minute and continued my sleep - not a big impact!"

Everton are in desperate need of points as they are in the relegation zone. They are five points adrift of safety right now, with Leeds United sitting 17th in the table and Burnley at 16th. The Whites' goal difference is worse than the Toffees, and thus Frank Lampard's side will be aiming to get level on points with them, if not go above.

However, things have not been easy for the side from Merseyside as Chelsea are also in need of points. Thomas Tuchel's side need a win to all but guarantee them a place in the top 4 this season. A loss would allow Arsenal and Tottenham an opportunity to close in on them, but matters will remain in their own hands.

