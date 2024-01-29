"It was a bit of a shock" - Andrew Robertson on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave at the end of the season

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has opened up on Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Speaking after the side's 5-2 win over Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup, the Scotland international said he was grateful for the German's contribution to the club.

He said (via ITV):

“I think like the rest of the world, it was a bit of a shock,” Robertson said of Klopp’s announcement. “You know, when he told us all (the squad), I think nobody really knew where to look or what to do."

“But you have to respect his decision, he’s obviously thought long and hard about it. He’s not a rash person. He’s obviously thought a lot about it in terms of his family and everything. For what he’s done for this club, we will all be forever grateful."

Klopp shocked the football world last week when he announced that he would no longer be the Liverpool manager after the current campaign. He has turned into a cult figure at the club since joining in October 2015, leading the club through some difficult times. In his tenure, they won the Premier League once and Champions League once.

They look poised to add to their silverware this season, finding themselves five points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal to top the league table. They are also in the knockout stages of the Europa League and have progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Finally, they have a Carabao Cup final against Chelsea in February, marking their earliest chance to lift a trophy this season.

Robertson has had a difficult 2023-24 campaign. He has had just one goal and no assists in his first eight league games before suffering a dislocated shoulder on international duty in October, knocking himself out long-term. He made his return to the side in the win over Norwich, coming off the bench late in the game.

Liverpool's next opponents revealed following big win over Norwich in FA Cup

Liverpool have been handed a favorable draw in the fifth round of the FA Cup following their 5-2 drubbing of Norwich City. The Reds will face a Championship side, either Watford or Southampton, in the fifth round.

The tie is scheduled for February 28, just after Klopp's side's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on February 25. In what is his last season with the team, Klopp will be keen on progressing in the tournament to add to the side's trophy cabinet.

Entering the FA Cup in the third round, Liverpool defeated Arsenal 2-0 before a fixture against Norwich. Goals from Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, and Ryan Gravenberch powered the side to a win over the Canaries.