"It was a bizarre decision" - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reveals why he is worried Graham Potter at Chelsea

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that he is concerned about the future of new Chelsea manager Graham Potter in light of his team's recent lackluster performances.

Earlier in September, the Blues parted ways with Thomas Tuchel after 20 months of association and appointed the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss as their new head coach. Potter, who was the top choice for the job, penned a five-year deal with the west London side.

Since then, Potter has been in charge of 12 matches for the Stamford Bridge outfit, registering seven wins, three draws, and two losses. The Blues are currently going through a difficult spell in the Premier League, failing to win even once in their last four games.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Graham Potter says he knew what he was in for when he took the job at Chelsea. 🗣️ “I’d be lying if I didn’t expect it.”Graham Potter says he knew what he was in for when he took the job at Chelsea. 🗣️ “I’d be lying if I didn’t expect it.” Graham Potter says he knew what he was in for when he took the job at Chelsea. 🔵 https://t.co/G2e8Wyuucq

Speaking on The Overlap (via Football365), Carragher admitted that he is worried about Potter not being given enough time to be a success by new co-owner Todd Boehly. He elaborated:

"The problem for Graham Potter is that he's at Chelsea. What I mean is that when we talk about Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta coming in, and getting time and transfer windows to embed his plans, the history of Chelsea tells you that this doesn’t happen."

Carragher, who helped Liverpool lift 11 trophies during his 17-year stint, slammed Boehly for prematurely firing Tuchel in September. He added:

"Will it happen with the new owner? That is hard to see when he got rid of a manager only a few weeks into the season, especially someone who had won the Champions League for the club. I always thought it was a bizarre decision to get rid of Thomas Tuchel."

Expressing his opinion on Potter's spell, Carragher said:

"I'm delighted for Graham Potter, and to have an English manager in such a big job, but he's never been in that position before, in terms of managing a huge club, and managing in the Champions League. In his head, he is thinking that he has had a great start at Chelsea – but the last two or three games have gone the opposite way."

Chelsea are next scheduled to lock horns with Manchester City at the Etihad in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday (9 November).

Chelsea aim to reunite Graham Potter with Brighton & Hove Albion star

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reputed journalist Simon Phillips shared his thoughts on Chelsea's pursuit of Moises Caicedo, claiming the midfielder to be a top transfer target. He said:

"He's clearly been an important player during his time at Brighton. So, he's a player who, if he becomes available, or Chelsea feel that they can do a deal for him in January, or in the summer, then they'll certainly try for him. He's clearly rated highly by Potter and he's quite high up on the list of potential midfield targets."

Caicedo, 21, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for Brighton in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since arriving from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in January last year, he has netted two goals and laid out two assists in 23 overall appearances.

Brighton are open to cashing in on Caicedo at the end of the ongoing campaign for a fee in the region of £85 million, according to Mirror.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes