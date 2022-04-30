"It could be a boring match" - Berbatov makes bold prediction ahead of Champions League semi-final second leg clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City

Dimitar Berbatov is of the view that both Real Madrid and Manchester City could take a careful approach in their UEFA Champions League showdown.

Pep Guardiola's side earned a narrow 4-3 win against Los Blancos at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday. They will now look to defend their one-goal lead when they visit the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, will be determined to take advantage of the home advantage and turn things around on Wednesday. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in what is proving to be an exciting tie.

Reflecting on the first leg at the Etihad, Berbatov explained that the match was the 'purest form' of football. The Bulgaria great is hopeful that the second leg at the Bernabeu will be as exciting as Tuesday's game.

Berbatov believes both sides have equal chances of progressing into the final of the competition. He also feels the match in Madrid could end up being boring as both Real Madrid and Manchester City could be pragmatic. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"The Champions League semi-final between Man City and Real Madrid was pure football. You want to watch games like this and support football in it's purest form. I love these types of games that have everything: goals, great players, great managers."

"I don't think the tie is over, it's not going to be easy for City in Mardid and it's still 50/50 in my opinion. If anything the first game showed us, these two teams can score goals, they have big players and if they get the opportunity both sides can take chances."

"I hope the second leg will be another great game between City and Real, there's so much at stake. I think both teams will start carefully and try to find weaknesses and mistakes in the opposition. It could be a boring match, but I hope that isn't the case."

Carlo Ancelotti's side go into Wednesday's match on the back of a 4-0 win against RCD Espanyol in La Liga. Real Madrid have thus been crowned champions of Spain, with four games left to play.

Manchester City, on the other hand, face Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League today. They will be looking to restore their one-point lead at the top of the table.

Manchester City have the upper hand over Real Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored for Manchester City in their win against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Karim Benzema netted a brace for Ancelotti's side, while Vinicius Jr. also found the back of the net.

Manchester City will take confidence from their win in the first leg when they travel to Madrid next week. Los Blancos, on the other hand, will be looking to turn things around on home turf.

The winner of the tie will face either Liverpool or Villarreal in the final in France. Jurgen Klopp's side are one step away from booking their tickets to Paris, having earned a 2-0 victory over the La Liga side in the first leg of the tie last Wednesday.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer