“It brings attention” - Wayne Rooney says MLS can become one of the biggest leagues after Lionel Messi’s arrival

DC United manager and Premier League legend Wayne Rooney believes Lionel Messi's move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) will bring more attention to the league.

The Argentine completed his move to Inter Miami after the expiry of his deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on June 30. He was unveiled to the club's fans on Sunday, July 16, along with former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets.

Rooney thinks Messi choosing the MLS over Saudi Arabia is a big plus for the league. He also pointed out that the US-based league often gets disrespected by agents who offer players that aren't up to the competition's standards.

“You can see how Saudi are trying to get certain players. So for MLS to get Messi was huge. How better to show it can compete with the Saudi riches than by getting Messi?” Rooney told The Athletic.

He added:

“The quality is very high in this league. It is probably a bit disrespected. You get agents phoning up and it’s almost an insult with some of the players you get offered — they’re nowhere near ready or good enough to play in the league.

“The excitement of getting Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and others who will come over, it brings attention. This league has all the capabilities of becoming one of the biggest leagues.”

Messi has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with Inter Miami. But there is little clarity over his potential debut with the club's co-owner David Beckham telling ESPN that they want to "protect him and make sure that he is ready".

Cristiano Ronaldo takes dig at MLS and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr last year, has taken an indirect dig at arch-rival Lionel Messi. The Argentine chose to move to the MLS over Saudi and a return to Barcelona.

Ronaldo was speaking to the media after his side's 5-0 defeat to Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly. He said (via The Guardian):

“The Saudi league is better than MLS. Now all the players are coming here. In one year, more top players will come to Saudi Arabia.”

While MLS side Inter Miami have managed to sign Messi and Busquets, with Jordi Alba reportedly set to join his former Barcelona teammates, Saudi have onboarded the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves among others.