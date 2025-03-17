"It has been brought to make it more unfair" - Atletico Madrid chief slams VAR after Julian Alvarez penalty incident in Real Madrid loss

The controversy surrounding Julian Alvarez’s canceled spot kick in last week's Champions League game between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid doesn't seem to end anytime soon. Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo is the latest to weigh in on the issue.

Real Madrid dented the UCL hopes of their cross-town rivals at the Metropolitano Stadium on March 12, having secured a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout in the Round of 16 second leg. Tensions blew up in the aftermath of the match after Julian Alvarez’s penalty was overturned for double contact.

The Argentine forward slipped while taking his spot kick, allegedly causing his standing and striking foot to touch the ball. Many have since given their say as to whether the decision to rule out the penalty was right.

Cerezo, who has been Los Rojiblancos’ president since 2002, recently ripped into VAR for chalking off the penalty. He described the technology as a ''terrifying" and "conflictive" tool that has only harmed teams.

Enrique Cerezo said in an interview with Diario AS (via Football Espana):

“Until Wednesday night, we were ready for the three competitions: Champions League, Copa del Rey, and La Liga. But that day, an incident with an aparto, a system or a terrifying tool, which is very bad, that is good for nothing more than to harm teams and that is called VAR, because they truncated one of the greatest illusions for us, which was to continue in the Champions League."

He added:

“I don’t like VAR, but it’s not that I say it now, I’ve always said it. I don’t criticize the VAR for the mistake the other day. Because it’s not a mistake by the referee, it’s a VAR error, which I don’t know where they saw the ball touch the same leg twice on a player’s leg. VAR is a conflictive tool, which is not safe and above all, we all believe that it was brought to make football fairer and I believe that it has been brought to make it more unfair.”

Atletico Madrid president tells Real Madrid star to ''Shut up'' after furious rant at manager

In the same interview, Enrique Cerezo hit back at Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Courtois had accused Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone of playing the victim after the latter claimed that Alvarez didn’t make a double contact with the ball.

When Cerezo was asked about the Real Madrid goalkeeper’s comments, he said:

"Courtois is special. He should be grateful to Atlético Madrid for having been here for four years, winning titles, and then keeping quiet."

When asked if Atletico will remove Courtois’ plaque from the Hall of Legends, he responded:

"We are gentlemen. We don't have to do anything against our principles. Courtois needs to shut up and stay calm. He's a great goalkeeper, everyone recognizes that, including us. We'll see how we recognize him, having been with us for four years, doing well and without any problems. What he needs to do is continue as he was at Atlético: be a gentleman and a man."

