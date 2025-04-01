“It came from the Qatari bank “ - Neymar Jr’s former agent opens up on staggering cheque presented by PSG before record Barcelona exit

Neymar's former agent, Wagner Ribeiro, has recalled the moment PSG handed them a cheque of €220 million to activate his release clause at Barcelona. He admitted to having kept an image of it and added that the Ligue1 side almost doubled the Brazilian's wages after the move.

Ad

Speaking to Complément d’enquête, Ribeiro stated that PSG were desperate to win the UEFA Champions League and were ready to do anything to get the squad for it. He added that they had no limits and said via GOAL:

“It was an unforgettable cheque. We even took a photo of it – €220m! There won’t be any other transfers of this magnitude. It came from the Qatari bank and was written in Arabic. I didn’t understand all of it but I will never forget the figure. It was almost unreal. Neymar went from a salary of €25m at Barça to €40m at PSG. [PSG president] Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] spent without counting because he absolutely wanted the title (Champions League). With them, there are no limits: when they want something, they get it.”

Ad

Trending

Neymar played for PSG from 2017 to 2023 and went on to join Al Hilal. He played 173 matches for the Ligue1 side and scored 118 goals for the club.

Neymar regretted PSG move, claimed Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi spoke about Neymar in 2020 and claimed that the Brazilian regretted joining PSG and was desperate for a return to Barcelona. He was speaking to Mundo Deportivo and claimed that the current Santos star brought a lot to the club, and said via Bleacher Report:

Ad

“It bothered me at the time [when Neymar left] and we tried to convince him not to do it. But we all want to win and have the best players around us. He’s one of the best players in the world and he brought a lot to the team. But it’s understandable that people would see it as leaving in a bad way.”

Ad

“He is desperate to return and has always appeared to regret his decision. He did a lot to come back and that would be the first step in making it happen. He was always fine at Barca, performing at a very high level. He’s a different type of player who is difficult to stop one-on-one and score goals.”

Neymar played 186 matches for Barcelona and scored 105 goals. He played just 7 matches for Santos despite being at the club for almost 18 months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback