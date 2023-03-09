"It can change quickly" - Thierry Henry makes honest Premier League title admission on Arsenal

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has made an honest admission about the Gunners' chances of winning the Premier League title this season. The Frenchman would love Mikel Arteta's men to win the title but isn't getting carried away as things can change very quickly.

It's been a commendable run from Arsenal in the Premier League this season. The north London side have been the most consistent in the division, taking everyone by surprise with their eye-catching performances and positive results.

Arsenal are the favorites to win the Premier League

As it stands, Mikel Arteta's men are leading the title race with 63 points in 26 games, five points more than second-placed Manchester City. They have recorded 20 victories, three draws, and as many defeats to their name so far, scoring 59 goals and conceding 25.

Speaking to CBS Sports on Paramount+, Thierry Henry spent some time discussing his former club's efforts to win the title this season, saying:

“38 games, if we are top of the league, then I will celebrate it. I don’t get carried away. It can change quickly. Obviously, I want Arsenal to win the league. But I don’t get carried away. It can change quickly. Me being me I was like ‘how come we are 2-0 down?’ But when Reiss Nelson scored. I was happy."

Premier League @premierleague



Drama! An unbelievable goal from Reiss Nelson completes the comeback for the league leaders



#ARSBOU GOAL Arsenal 3-2 AFC Bournemouth (90+7 mins)Drama! An unbelievable goal from Reiss Nelson completes the comeback for the league leaders GOAL Arsenal 3-2 AFC Bournemouth (90+7 mins)Drama! An unbelievable goal from Reiss Nelson completes the comeback for the league leaders#ARSBOU

Arsenal's title charge suffered a bit of a scare when they went 2-0 down after 57 minutes of their last game against Bournemouth. However, a fightback ensured they equalized before Reiss Nelson stole the show by grabbing a stoppage-time winner for Mikel Arteta's men.

Thierry Henry tips Reiss Nelson to start for Arsenal against Sporting Lisbon

The forward stole the show with his stoppage-time winner against Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Gunners legend believes Reiss Nelson's decisive performance against Bournemouth at the weekend has boosted his chances of starting the Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, March 9.

The Frenchman said:

“With that goal, he [Reiss Nelson] has to be a tiny bit more (chance to start). But I’m not in training to also see what he does every week. That’s important for you to see as a coach.”

Mikel Arteta's men are scheduled to travel to Portugal for the first leg of their Europa League Round-of-16 clash. The return leg will be played at the Emirates Stadium next week on Thursday.

