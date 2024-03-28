"It can be hard" – Christian Pulisic reveals key difference between his time at Chelsea and AC Milan

United States men's national football team captain Christian Pulisic has opened up on his time at AC Milan, explaining why he is in fine form after his Chelsea spell.

Pulisic, who failed to cement a starting place at Chelsea due to a host of injuries, is currently relishing a stellar campaign at the Rossoneri. The 25-year-old has scored 12 goals and laid out eight assists in 39 matches across competitions, including 35 starts, so far this season.

During a recent chat with Fox Sports, Pulisic was queried to share his thoughts on his injury-free time at AC Milan in the ongoing 2023-24 season. He responded (h/t GOAL):

"I wouldn't say there's been a big change, or something that I've done. I've taken good care of my body for sure. But it's just been good to get that consistent game time [at AC Milan]. Your body just kind of gets accustomed to it, which has been really helpful. When you're constantly in and out of the lineup, it can be hard."

Pulisic, who left Chelsea in a £17 million deal last summer, continued:

"Your body isn't prepared for that constant wear, so then when you come in and give a high-intensity performance, it can definitely be a problem. But this season, I'm just feeling good and confident. And that's when I play my best."

Opining on the differences between Milan and London, Pulisic added:

"The lifestyle over here is definitely a shift from London. Everything feels a bit slowed-down. Obviously, nicer weather. It's been a great change for me. Everything was moving kind of 100 miles-an-hour when I was in London, and the football culture was crazy. Here, I've been able to get away from the game too and enjoy the lifestyle, the culture, and the food. I'm liking it a lot."

During his time at Chelsea, Pulisic started just 83 of his 145 appearances between 2019 and 2023. He netted 26 times and contributed 21 assists for the west London outfit, helping them lift a total of three trophies.

Chelsea summer signing out for season

According to club media, Chelsea summer signing Romeo Lavia is set to be out for the rest of the ongoing campaign. He has suffered a setback in his recovery from a serious thigh injury sustained last December.

Lavia, who secured a potential £58 million move to the Blues from Southampton in 2023, was out for over four months owing to an ankle issue earlier this season. He made his debut in 2-1 home league win against Crystal Palace before picking up a major thigh problem.

Chelsea, who are 11th with 39 points from 27 Premier League games, are next set to be in action against Burnley on Saturday (March 30).