“It can make the difference in tight, balanced games” - Ivan Zamorano warns Barcelona about ‘extra weapon’ Inter have in second leg clash

Ivan Zamorano believes San Siro will play a key part in the second leg of the semifinal between Inter Milan and Barcelona. He added that the game would be open as both teams would be keen on getting the upper hand quickly in the match.
Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Zamorano stated that Inter Milan have an extra weapon in the second leg as they are playing at home. He believes that there are no favorites going into the match as the game is level after the first leg. He said via Football Italia:
"I imagine a very open game. Just look at the line-ups and how many players could decide the game single-handedly. Honestly, the qualification is hanging by a thread, but Inter have an extra weapon."
"San Siro. I can say this because I played important matches in this stadium. It gives incredible energy and it can make the difference in tight, balanced games. On the other side, there is a Barcelona team that plays great football. Flick's team is mature, even if many players are young. They know how to adapt their approach."
Barcelona and Inter Milan are tied 3-3 after the first leg last week. The Catalan side came back from 2-0 down and 3-2 down to keep themselves in the semifinal as they look to make it to the final.
Hansi Flick expects more from Barcelona players in Inter Milan clash
Hansi Flick spoke to the media ahead of the second leg and revealed that there was positive news regarding Robert Lewandowski. He believes that the striker will be available for the clash at San Siro and said via the club's official website:
"We spoke yesterday [Sunday]. It's all going well. He's good, better than we expected and if we need him he can come on."
When quizzed about his players and his plans, he stated that they needed to defend better and not just rely on the genius of Lamie Yamal. He said:
"We have exceptional players, with Lamine Yamal, who is a genius. But it's the team that is the most important thing. We need all our players to be at their best. We have to defend better and change a few things. We all have to be involved in our defensive tasks."
Barcelona have been handed a boost as Benjamin Pavard is going to miss the game for Inter Milan on Tuesday.