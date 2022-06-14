“It can take its toll” – Noel Whelan claims Manchester United target will ‘feel the pressure immediately’ if he completes Old Trafford switch

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes that the step up from Eredivisie to the Premier League could be overwhelming for Antony if he joins Manchester United. The Brazilian international could find himself being a small fish in a large bowl in England if the move does go through.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are "genuinely interested" in signing the 22-year-old forward from Ajax in the summer.

Whelan also stated that the Premier League is harder than other leagues around the world. Even renowned players like Erling Haaland could find it tough to adjust to the English top flight.

Speaking to Football Insider, the 47-year-old said:

“There aren’t many sides in the Dutch league who are competitive with the likes of Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, and Feyenoord. It’s a huge step up to the Premier League. Even Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez will be feeling the difference when they come to start the season. It’s a much more competitive and physical league with superstars everywhere."

He added:

“For someone coming from the Dutch league – I think he’ll feel the pressure immediately. He’ll see what it’s all about very quickly. That’s why it is known to be the toughest league in the world. Both the quality and the rigorous games week-in, week-out – it can take its toll.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



…but Emerson Santos [he’s Antony’s brother, not agent] has not made any interview speaking of Man United. He denies - ‘fake news’. Manchester United have genuine interest in Antony, of course Erik ten Hag knows him so well - still no bid, just internal discussions.…but Emerson Santos [he’s Antony’s brother, not agent] has not made any interview speaking of Man United. He denies - ‘fake news’. Manchester United have genuine interest in Antony, of course Erik ten Hag knows him so well - still no bid, just internal discussions. 🇧🇷 #MUFC…but Emerson Santos [he’s Antony’s brother, not agent] has not made any interview speaking of Man United. He denies - ‘fake news’. https://t.co/DxAjSIqXud

Antony, however, had an impressive 2021-22 season with Ajax and has already broken into Brazil's squad. The attacker contributed 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 appearances for Ajax across all competitions. He has already earned nine caps for the Brazilian national team, scoring thrice.

Manchester United need a new forward ahead of the 2022-23 season

Manchester United need strengthening in various positions ahead of the 2022-23 season, with attack being one of them. The Red Devils are light in attack following the departure of Edinson Cavani and the indefinite suspension of Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United were heavily reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo for goals last season. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has only one year remaining on his contract and is already 37 years old.

On top of that, both Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho scored just 10 goals between them throughout the course of the 2021-22 season.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball England boss Gareth Southgate has stated that Manchester United forwards Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have a "lot to do" to get back into the national team. dlvr.it/SS51QV England boss Gareth Southgate has stated that Manchester United forwards Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have a "lot to do" to get back into the national team. dlvr.it/SS51QV

Antony, meanwhile, is not the only player previously coached by Erik ten Hag that Manchester United have been linked with. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is also on their shortlist for the summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far