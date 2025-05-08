“It has caught up with us” - Martin Keown names Arsenal problem that cost them Champions League final berth after defeat to PSG

Arsenal icon Martin Keown believes their lack of a proper striker cost them in the UEFA Champions League this season. He, however, heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for progressing to the final.

The Gunners lost 2-1 in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Having lost 1-0 in the first leg at the Emirates, they were eliminated from the competition. They created multiple chances in the second leg but failed to capitalize on them.

After the game, Martin Keown said that the lack of a proper centre-forward hurt the north London side in the competition. He said (via Metro):

"You have to hold your hands up to PSG. Hakimi, what a player he is. Arsenal can be proud of what they have done this season in our second year back in the Champions League. But it has caught up with us that we don't have a proper centre-forward, two of them are out tonight.

"For PSG they have no Neymar, no Messi, no Mbappe, all out the door, but now they are a complete side. I've not see forward players working so hard. How do you beat them? They have to be hot favourites to win this now. You have to give them credit."

Arsenal have been without Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus for months due to their respective injuries. Midfielder Mikel Merino has largely operated as a striker in their absence.

Arsenal fail to overcome PSG challenge in the Champions League

The Gunners lost 1-0 at the Emirates in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final last week. Ousmane Dembele's fourth-minute strike was enough to help the Parisians take a lead into the second leg.

Arsenal started well at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, creating multiple opportunities. However, poor finishing and Gianluigi Donnarumma's brilliant saves kept them out. Fabian Ruiz then scored in the 27th minute with a deflected strike before Achraf Hakimi made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute.

Bukayo Saka reduced the deficit in the 76th minute but then missed an open goal a few minutes later. The Gunners couldn't create much after it and bowed out of the Champions League. PSG will now face Inter Milan in the final at the Allianz Arena on May 31.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will next travel to Anfield to face Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday, May 11.

