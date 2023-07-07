“It was the chance to leave a big club on top" - Manchester United star Casemiro opens up on his decision to leave Real Madrid

Casemiro has shed light on his decision to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United last summer.

The Brazilian superstar had won every trophy on offer at the club level during his nine-and-a-half-year stay on Los Blancos' books. But he grabbed headlines last summer when he secured a surprise £70 million (including add-ons) move to Manchester United.

Real Madrid ended the 2021-22 season having won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Supercopa de Espana. Casemiro picked up his fifth Champions League winners' medal after an impressive season where he played in 48 games across competitions.

Hence, leaving Madrid for a United side due to play in the UEFA Europa League after finishing sixth in the Premier League was a surprise for many. He was 30 years old at the time and hadn't shown any signs of slowing down.

The defensive midfielder has now provided a clear answer on why he left Real Madrid for the Old Trafford outfit. He seemingly wanted to play for another big club at a time when he could still attract their attention.

Casemiro told Brazilian sports magazine Placar (h/t @UtdPlug):

"It was the chance to leave a big club on top, at an age that still allows me to have that willpower. If it were three years from now, I wouldn't leave for another big one, I wouldn't have that ambition to change leagues and leverage another giant."

Casemiro admitted last month that he is enjoying life on and off the pitch at Manchester United.

Pundit says former Real Madrid star Casemiro has silenced his doubters at Manchester United

Casemiro was a key cog in Erik ten Hag's debut campaign in Manchester, where he registered seven goals and three assists in 51 games across competitions.

The 31-year-old helped his team finish third in the Premier League, win the EFL Cup and reach the final of the FA Cup, which they ultimately lost to Manchester City.

Robbie Savage, who came through United's youth academy in the early 1990s, told the club's official website:

"When you’ve got [Luka] Modric and Toni Kroos in your team, you think he just gets it and gives it but I think he’s shown a lot more than that. I think he’s just been made the Brazilian captain as well so, again, Manchester United, to have the captain of Brazil playing in their team, is fantastic.

"... He's been terrific and has offered a lot more than what people thought. You listen to ex-managers and ex-players saying they weren’t sure but I think he’s proved, even Casemiro the captain of Brazil, has proved people wrong in the Premier League."

The former Real Madrid star was indeed made Brazil national team's captain in March.

