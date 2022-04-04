“It could all change” – Paul Merson issues Arsenal and Tottenham warning to Chelsea after shock defeat to Brentford

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has warned Chelsea that his former side and Tottenham Hotspur could soon be gunning for them. The Blues suffered a shock 4-1 defeat to Brentford on Saturday having looked comfortably set for a third-place finish in the Premier League.

However, the huge loss on the weekend now means they sit just five points clear of both the Gunners and Spurs, with Arsenal boasting a game in hand. That game will be played tonight when Mikel Arteta's side travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace as the race for the top four continues.

Merson believes Chelsea need to watch their backs with the form both of their London rivals have been in. He told SkySports (via HITC):

“I think it could all change. Chelsea have got a big game this week against Real Madrid. They have to pick themselves up. I just think Chelsea aren’t the same team when they don’t play a back three – that [defeat to Brentford] would have knocked the stuffing out of them a little bit. Getting beat 4-1 at home."

The defeat to the Bees on Saturday was just the fourth loss Thomas Tuchel's side has endured in the league this season. However, Merson believes that such a hugely demoralizing defeat puts all the pressure on the Blues to secure a top-four finish. Tuchel's side still have to play Arsenal and Manchester United.

Merson added:

“Confidence goes when you get beat like that – I expect them to get into the top-four still. It would have to be a massive collapse, in my opinion. But if they keep putting in performances like that and getting beat 4-1 by Brentford, then it won’t be too long before they close that gap.”

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Paul Merson:



"Tuchel says Chelsea are tired and he’s right. They’ve played through everything. They’ve not had games called off like most other clubs. People say they have a big squad but the players who had to come in aren’t as good as the ones who start every week." Paul Merson: "Tuchel says Chelsea are tired and he’s right. They’ve played through everything. They’ve not had games called off like most other clubs. People say they have a big squad but the players who had to come in aren’t as good as the ones who start every week." https://t.co/Vx11VicJIZ

Could Arsenal and Tottenham push Chelsea outside the top four?

We are now in the business end of the Premier League season and despite having looked a shoo-in for a top-four finish, the pressure is beginning to mount on Chelsea. The defeat to Brentford wasn't just one that can be passed off as an anomaly, this was a thrashing that could impact the morale in the dressing room.

With a huge Champions League encounter with Real Madrid on the horizon, the Blues are still fighting for trophies through the European tournament and the FA Cup.

This is why Arsenal and Tottenham will be licking their lips at the prospect of chasing Tuchel's men down. Both sides are no longer in cup competitions. This means they can focus on playing Premier League football for the rest of the season.

