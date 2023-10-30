"It changes the dynamic a bit" - Manchester United star rues Marcus Rashford's missed chance after loss to Manchester City

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans claimed Marcus Rashford's missed chance could have changed the Manchester derby in their favor had it gone in. The England international missed an easy opportunity to get one back for United with Manchester City leading 2-0 in the 69th minute.

Speaking to the media after the 3-0 loss, Evans rued Rashford's missed chance, saying (via GOAL):

"Rashy had that chance and if he scores it changes the dynamic a bit. Once they started moving the ball around we were disorganized in terms of pressing and we lost our nerve."

Rashford has scored just once this season in 10 Premier League matches. Erik ten Hag commented on his goal drought after the City defeat, saying:

"It will come, the moment will come. He needs that goal, and every time he plays he will get chances."

Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola's men and doubled their lead shortly after restart. Phil Foden scored their third in the 80th minute to kill the game.

Manchester United players disappointed at not creating enough chances against City, says Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans conceded that Manchester United players were disappointed to not create enough chances in their loss to Manchester City. He said:

"We're obviously disappointed with the result. We tried everything in the second half to try to come back. We had the opportunity to do it with Rashy [Rashford], but we're disappointed we didn't create too much going on in the second half. It was balanced in the first half in terms of chances created. I think the second goal was the most important because it came so quickly in the second half that it kind of killed us."

Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 15 points. They have won five and lost as many matches in the league this season.