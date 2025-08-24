"It was a clear decision" - Javier Mascherano reveals reason for squad rotation in Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami's draw against DC United

Inter Miami has opened up on squad rotation amidst Lionel Messi's absence in their 1-1 draw against DC United in the MLS on Saturday. He said that he wanted to give an opportunity to other team members as well.

Ad

Lionel Messi was sidelined due to an injury as Inter Miami faced DC United at Audi Field in Washington on Saturday. Head coach Javier Mascherano also decided to start Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Rodrigo de Paul on the bench for the match. They ended up dropping points on the back of a 1-1 draw.

After the match, Mascherano explained his decision, saying (via GOAL):

“We’ve played 41 matches, we wanted to give other players a chance. We need the entire squad, it was a clear decision for us, and by the end of the match I believe it was the right one."

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the match and the impact of the substitutions, i.e., Suarez, Busquets, and De Paul, Mascherano said:

“It was one half for each team. In the first half they had the intensity and we let them play. In the second half we played in their half from the start, we were the team we want to be. The substitutions helped the team. The feeling is that if we had played with that same intensity from the start, we could have won the game.”

Ad

Jackson Hopkins opened the scoring for DC United in the 13th minute before Baltasar Rodriguez restored parity for Inter Miami in the 64th minute.

Inter Miami assistant coach provided an update on Lionel Messi's injury

Lionel Messi has reportedly been carrying a leg injury for a while. He still featured off the bench in Inter Miami's 3-1 win over LA Galaxy in the MLS on August 16. However, he missed their Leagues Cup quarter-final clash against Tigres UNAL on August 20.

Ad

The Herons won the match 2-1, but head coach Javier Mascherano was sent off. After the game, assistant manager Javier Morales spoke about why Lionel Messi didn't feature in the game and said:

"Everyone talked with Leo, we’re always present. We rely on how Leo feels, and it wasn’t the best. We preferred not to take risks, not to go backward in his recovery, and to play it safe by not having him in the match."

Lionel Messi has scored 25 goals and provided 11 assists in 32 games across competitions this season. It's unclear if he will be available for Inter Miami's Leagues Cup semi-final match against Orlando City on August 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More