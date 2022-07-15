"It was clear after that" - Chelsea player reveals phone call with manager Thomas Tuchel decided his future

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has revealed that a 15-20 minute phone call with boss Thomas Tuchel decided his future at the club.

Gallagher, who first enrolled in Chelsea's youth academy back in 2008, has not yet had the opportunity to represent the senior team. However, that is set to change in the 2022-23 season, with him returning to Stamford Bridge following a fruitful loan spell with Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old was Palace's standout player last season, pitching in with eight goals and five assists in 39 games across competitions.

Chelsea Loan Army @ChelseaLoanArmy Conor Gallagher is here to stay & Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan! 🤩 Conor Gallagher is here to stay & Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan! 🤩 https://t.co/FOb5BtZNx2

Gallagher, who's currently training with the Blues ahead of their first pre-season game against Club America on July 17, has revealed that his future was decided over a phone call.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the Englishman revealed the contents of his candid chat with Tuchel. He said:

"I said to him that I'm ready to play for Chelsea.

"It was a phone call at the end of the season. Everyone was having some time off, so it was the easiest way to do it. It was 15 or 20 minutes and we both got out of the phone call what we needed. It was clear after that."

Gallagher was bold and direct in his call with Tuchel. When asked to comment on his approach, he added:

"Yeah, I've got some older brothers. If you've got something you want to say or ask, then just ask because managers aren't scary. They want to talk to their players and they want to know what your thoughts are and what you think. I told him what I thought and he said what he thought, and I think that was the best way to do it."

Gallagher's creativity could benefit Chelsea greatly

Conor Gallagher emerged as one of the Premier League's best midfielders in the 2021-22 season. His passing was accurate, he did not hesitate to carry the ball forward and showed immaculate vision to find his teammates in threatening areas.

Additionally, his eight goals in 34 league matches proved his knack for the spectacular.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson



A quality addition that costs the club nothing. Everybody wins (apart from Crystal Palace). Thomas Tuchel has been high on Conor Gallagher for months, so it's no surprise the midfielder is going to be integrated into the first-team squad this season.A quality addition that costs the club nothing. Everybody wins (apart from Crystal Palace). #CFC Thomas Tuchel has been high on Conor Gallagher for months, so it's no surprise the midfielder is going to be integrated into the first-team squad this season. A quality addition that costs the club nothing. Everybody wins (apart from Crystal Palace). #CFC https://t.co/eqEZWRnqD8

With N'Golo Kante struggling with fitness issues, the Blues could greatly benefit from a spirited central midfielder who can hold his own in the opposition third.

If he can create a sound understanding with Chelsea newboy Raheem Sterling, the Pensioners could have a winning duo on their hands.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far