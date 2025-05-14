"It all comes down to the manager" - Ian Wright slams Enzo Maresca for 'unacceptable' decision with Chelsea star

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed Enzo Maresca for playing Moises Caicedo out of position at Chelsea. He wants the Ecuadorian midfielder to be used in the middle of the pitch and not as a right-back.

Speaking on The Kelly & Wrighty podcast, Wright urged Maresca to play Reece James or Malo Gusto at right-back. He believes that Caicedo is not good enough to play at right-back and added that it is an unacceptable decision from the manager. He said (via Metro):

"It is crazy when you look at who Enzo Maresca has got on the bench and he's still doing that [playing Caicedo at right-back]. Teams are going to attack him all the time. Whatever he's saying about getting into midfield and controlling it, you've got to get control of the game. It all comes down to the manager. Unless something has happened with Reece James and Malo Gusto, I don't know what's happened. That, for me, is unacceptable… He's making decisions that are very worrying, especially in that particular incident."

Moises Caicedo has played at right-back for Chelsea in multiple games, even under Mauricio Pochettino. He also played at right-back for Brighton & Hove Albion - but six of his nine matches in the full-back position have come this season.

Peter Crouch blames Moises Caicedo for Newcastle United goal vs Chelsea

Peter Crouch believes Moises Caicedo was responsible for Newcastle United's opening goal against Chelsea. He claimed that the right-back had switched off, which allowed Sandro Tonali to drift into the space and score for the Magpies. He told TNT Sports (via Metro):

"He definitely switched off. Newcastle started so quickly, perfect start for them. Initially he does really well, Caicedo stays with Anthony Gordon and then they just get themselves in a right mess here. Sandro Tonali's pressing is unbelievable, his physicality, he's always on the front foot. And then Caicedo just switches off."

Chelsea lost 2-0 to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, May 11, and slipped up in the top 5 race. The teams finishing in the first five positions in the Premier League will qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

