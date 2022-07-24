"It wasn't very comfortable" - Mikel Arteta provides update on Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal's win over Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has offered an update on Gabriel Jesus as the striker picked up a knock during his team's 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea in a pre-season friendly.

The Brazilian continued his fine form with another goal, triggering an onslaught with their opener in the 15th minute, but went off early into the second half with an injury.

Arteta has now revealed that Jesus hurt his quad during the opening stanza and took him off as a precaution. Speaking to the press after the game, he said (via Arsenal.com):

"Yeah he got a knock in the first half in his quad I think it was and it wasn't very comfortable to continue and onvioulsy we didn't take any risks today."

The 25-year-old limped off in the 57th minute for Eddie Nketiah in a huge blow for them. Although the Gunners netted twice more after he was gone, it raises concerns ahead of their final pre-season game.

After further medical examination, we will get a clearer picture of his condition and how long he'll be sidelined.

Arsenal play Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in their last friendly game of the summer before their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on August 5.

Jesus could miss that, or if passed fit, might only come off the bench.

On a brighter note, it's now four goals from as many games for the Brazilian. He has made a promising start to life with the north London side after joining on a £45 million transfer from Manchester City.

In addition to his goal last night, Jesus also struck a brace on his debut in their 5-3 win over Nurnberg followed by a strike in Arsenal's 2-0 defeat of Everton.

Arsenal make another statement with Chelsea trashing

Arsenal have been on a fine run of form this pre-season, winning all four of their games before this one, but took it up a notch further by wiping the floor with their London rivals.

Jesus, along with Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga, were all on target to hit Chelsea for a four in their joint biggest win of their pre-season campaign.

The Gunners have gone from strength to strength this summer, with their new stars, Jesus in particular, showing signs of settling in, all of which raises hopes for the new season.

