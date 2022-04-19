"It is all coming good right now" - Pat Nevin reveals claims 26-year-old Chelsea star is 'leading by example'

Pat Nevin has praised Timo Werner for finding his form again. The German has been doing well for Chelsea in recent matches and has contributed with goals and assists.

Werner's time at Chelsea has been challenging as the forward has found it hard to deal with the physicality and low blocks. There were rumors of him looking for a move away, but that could be out of the window now.

Sripad @falsewinger Biggest positive today for me was Werner. Did not see this performance coming from the German. He was simply too good from the very start and gave it his all.



Werner has got three goals and two assists in his last three matches for Chelsea. The German scored twice in their win over Southampton and followed it up with a well-taken goal against Real Madrid. Nevin was writing in his Chelsea column when he said:

"Some days every decision you make is blessed and you pick up tap-ins like a five-year-old picks up chocolate on an easter egg hunt. Other times your actions seem cursed and nothing you do is right, even when you do what has been the right thing all your career. The answer is the same for the players as it is for the team: you just keep working, keep on doing the right thing, don't blame anyone else and accept this is just something to work your way through."

"Maybe the best example is our man of the match in the semi-final, Timo Werner. He has had to face plenty of stick, abused in the media for missing chances and pilloried for being apparently 'born' offside. He has, however, come through the other end and because of his work rate, team spirit and faultless attitude it is all coming good right now. It is coming good not only on the field but with the fans as well. That is what happens when you react the right way to a difficult run, even if you have absolutely no idea what caused it in the first place."

Will Timo Werner stay at Chelsea?

Thomas Tuchel is trusting Werner again, and the forward is slowly sealing the left-wing spot.

However, there is still no assurance over the former RB Leipzig star's future at the club, and a lot depends on the new owners.

The new ownership should be decided this month, and the takeover should be sealed before the summer transfer window opens.

