"It is completely different" - Jurgen Klopp makes bold comments ahead of Liverpool's next match against Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp is relieved that Liverpool will go into their upcoming match against Manchester City on the back of an away win against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool bounced back from their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League with a thumping win against Rangers on Wednesday (October 12). A hat-trick from Mohamed Salah, a brace from Roberto Firmino and a goal each from Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez handed the Gers a 7-1 loss.

Klopp's side have thus edged one step closer to earning qualification to the Champions League knockout stages. They now sit second in their group with nine points from four matches, which is six above third-placed Ajax.

The victory at Ibrox was also notably the Reds' first away win of the season across all competitions. They lost three and drew two of their away games prior to their match against Rangers on Wednesday.

Addressing Liverpool's poor away form this season, Klopp quipped that it has been a long time since he drank beer after a trip. The Reds boss also explained that the win at Ibrox will help lift the mood in his camp ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester City. He told a press conference:

"It changed the mood, definitely. It is completely different. We usually drink a beer after away games, but it is that long ago that I drank beer and I probably will be drunk after one!"

Klopp, though, does not want his team to be carried away by the result as they prepare to take on Manchester City at Anfield. The German admitted that this weekend's match will be a 'different game'. He added:

"Yes, it changes the mood completely and that’s good, but we all know who we are welcoming [to Anfield] on Sunday and this will be a different game, we know that. It is better to go into a game with the feeling we’ve got tonight than any other."

Can Liverpool build momentum against Manchester City?

The trip to Glasgow was fruitful for Liverpool in more than one way as three of their attackers got on the scoresheet. Diogo Jota failed to find the back of the net, but notably provided the assists for each of Salah's three goals.

Klopp and Co. will be keen to use the win against Rangers as the foundation for the rest of the season despite their struggles so far. However, Manchester City intend to hinder their plans when they visit Anfield on Sunday, October 16.

