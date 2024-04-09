"It is completely false" - Journalist pours cold water on claims Liverpool have reached agreement with top managerial target to replace Jurgen Klopp

Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda has refuted claims that Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement with Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds set their sights on Amorim to succeed Klopp after Xabi Alonso committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen. The Portuguese coach has been impressing at Sporting CP, overseeing a Liga Portugal title charge this season.

Reports claim that Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle with Amorim. The Merseysiders have offered him a three-year contract to guide the club into a new era.

However, Sepulveda has rubbished those claims and insisted that the exciting young coach is concentrating on Sporting. He posted on his X account:

"It is completely false that Ruben Amorim was interviewed or had any direct contact with (Liverpool). The Portuguese is focused on winning titles at (Sporting CP). All negotiations go through his agent. To date, there is NO agreement on the terms of the contract. Negotiations proceed."

Sporting look set to win their second Liga Portugal title under Amorim. They sit top of the Primeira Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Benfica with a game in hand.

Amorim has two years left on his contract at the Estadio Jose Alvalade and arrived in March 2020. He's overseen 143 wins in 205 games in charge and ended Leões' 19-year wait for league glory in 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro gave a glowing verdict of Liverpool managerial target Ruben Amorim

Pedro Porro is a fan of Ruben Amorim.

Amorim's reign at Sporting saw him coach several well-known names including Pedro Porro. The Spanish right-back left the Primeira Liga side for Tottenham Hotspur in January 2023 for £39.7 million.

Porro excelled under Amorim's tutelage, bagging 12 goals and 20 assists in 98 games across competitions. He gave his stamp of approval in an interview with Portuguese outlet O Jogo amid Liverpool's pursuit:

"Everyone knows what a good coach he is, he does things very well, he’s a great coach. I wish him all the best and have nothing but good things to say about him."

The Reds have an important summer ahead as they react to Klopp's departure. The German is one of the most successful coaches in the club's history, ending their 30-year wait for league glory in 2020.

Klopp has been at Anfield for nine years and his character and passion has been a massive hit with fans. It'll be a huge task for any manager whether that be Amorim to follow in the two-time FIFA Coach of the Year.

